"To be OK at a certain point to let something go" — Meghan Markle opens up about her miscarriage in new podcast episode

Meghan Markle has recently opened up about her miscarriage, which occurred around five years ago, during an interview on Confessions of a Female Founder, on April 15, 2025. Notably, the first episode of the podcast series aired around a week ago.

The latest episode featured Reshma Sajuani as a guest, who is known for her work as an attorney and even established a non-profit organization called Girls Who Code. Meghan Markle acknowledged that she had previously addressed her miscarriage and continued:

“I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time.”

Reshma Saujani responded by sharing her experience with miscarriage, explaining that she had faced multiple losses due to autoimmune problems while trying to become a mother over the years.

She added that, at one point, it felt as though every visit to the doctor’s office ended with her being told that there was no heartbeat. Reshma claimed that Meghan Markle was possibly going through her diaries since no one had ever spoken to her as openly as the General Hospital star did during the conversation.

Reshma further added:

“I should have just gone home and gone to sleep and curled up with my husband. But I would just take a breath and I would just show up in a living room, on a stage and just perform. And oftentimes I was just performing to these children that I desperately wanted and I just got really good at that but it was eating me up inside.”

Meghan Markle addressed the miscarriage in an essay a few years ago

As mentioned, the CSI: NY star’s miscarriage happened back in 2020. She spoke up on the entire experience in an essay to The New York Times that same year. Meghan disclosed that she had to be hospitalized and that she was in tears at the time, alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle explained that she initially felt some pain while she was at her California-based residence. She was changing her son Archie’s diaper, and as soon as she “dropped to the floor”, she attempted to keep herself and Archie calm by singing a lullaby. Meghan further stated:

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal. Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.”

In the essay, Meghan said that she was in a room with several other women who had experienced miscarriage. She seemingly criticized the fact that people are not comfortable with speaking about miscarriage and continued:

“Sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband’s heartbreak as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I’m being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

The Suits star also reflected on how difficult the year 2020 had been for many, specifically after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The essay, published in November, emphasized the importance of compassion. Meghan mentioned that as people prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, they should pledge to ask everyone else if they are fine.

Meghan Markle has been trending in the headlines since last month after the premiere of the Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The lifestyle series with eight episodes featured popular personalities as guests, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.

