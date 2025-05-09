"Wanted to spice up her life - but not THIS spicy!": Perez Hilton reacts as Victoria Beckham reportedly suffers the "worst nightmare"

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to Victoria Beckham reportedly suffering the "worst nightmare.” Hilton took to X on May 9, 2025, and shared a tweet about his blog post on the topic and wrote in the caption:

“She wanted to spice up her life - but not THIS spicy! #VictoriaBeckham..”

On the same day, he also posted on his blog that the Beckham family is reportedly going through a rough patch after their son, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife Nicola Peltz allegedly bailed on David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations on May 3.

It has allegedly grown into a situation where both parties are displeased with one another. Nicola is also allegedly appalled by the way the soccer player reportedly abuses his son and how his wife reportedly allows him to get away with it, while David and his wife are reportedly tired of the young couple's insistence on receiving "special treatment."

For context, as reported by The Sun, the singer and former football player have been making unsuccessful attempts to resolve their son's continuing conflict.

“This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” a source told The Sun.

The source also mentioned that Brooklyn has allegedly been hard to get along with since he met Nicola, and there was a family feud around their wedding.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham reportedly have a hostile relationship with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz

According to TMZ's report from May 9, tensions between David and Victoria Beckham and Nicola have been building for some time. As per the same representative, Nicola is the only one calling out the former football player and the former Spice Girl for their improper treatment of Brooklyn.

Additionally, as per the same source, Victoria reportedly tries to immediately diffuse the situation with a "loving text" after David "verbally berates" Brooklyn on the phone.

Particularly after his marriage, Brooklyn has been able to avoid his family's affairs. Although no one knows the precise cause of this falling out.

Additionally, the outlet claims that Nicola reportedly consistently defends Brooklyn and talks back to them. More information on the situation was also provided by the same source, who said that:

"There's no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding, and it's been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola."

As per the same report from The Sun, the older brother is reportedly avoiding his younger brother Romeo. This feud is still going strong reportedly because of the younger brother's relationship with model Kim Turnbull.

On the other hand, Romeo and Brooklyn were formerly very close, but Brooklyn has reportedly made it seem like Nicola comes first and that he will always put her feelings before his own. Brooklyn and the other Beckhams are undoubtedly separated, but Victoria Beckham is allegedly hopeful that this can be resolved.

