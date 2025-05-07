Was Aaliyah married to R Kelly? Laci Mosley alleges Kelly wasn't a "mastermind" behind singer's death as he "couldn't read"

More than two decades have passed since young pop star Aaliyah Haughton's death; however, conversations about her continue to resurface on the internet. On the May 6 episode of My Momma Told Me, aired on Apple Podcasts, Langston Kerman, David Gborie, and Laci Mosley discussed the conspiracy theory surrounding the pop star's death.

The conspiracy theory discussing panel explored R Kelly's role in the singer's death. As reported by Fox News, in 1994, R Kelly, then 27, married Aaliyah, who was 15 at the time, using fake documents. Their marriage was annulled in 1995. In 2021, Kelly was convicted of racketeering and s*x trafficking. During this trial, it was revealed that marriage was performed by concealing the singer's age through a fake document.

In the recent episode of My Momma Told Me, titled The Death of Aaliyah, panel delves into conspiracy theories floating on the internet. While discussing the involvement of Diddy, Beyonce, and Jay-Z, David Gborie brought up the name of Kelly.

"I think there's another man that we look to directly involved with that for playing that game, right? R Kelly, yeah, R Kelly," Gborie said.

To which Kerman said, "Don't know if he ever amassed any real power." Laci Mosley also weighs in and said:

"And I don't even think it's because he didn't amass power—he was very prevalent in the industry. I think it's because, I mean, obviously we knew that he couldn't read, like so people who can't read, we don't really think of them as masterminds."

She further added,

"I think like one of the prerequisites to being a mastermind is like you have to be able to read. He was a genius, but it's like you can't really be doing subterfuge if you can't read a four-syllable word, you know?”

In more than one hour-long podcast episode, the panel talked about the singer's career and the possible involvement of people in her death. The R&B star was killed in a 2001 plane accident in the Bahamas at the age of 22. However, many conspiracy theories kept emerging on the internet about the possible involvement of Diddy in her death.

When R Kelly illegally married Aaliyah

According to a 2023 report by Variety, R Kelly was a mentor and producer of Aaliyah's 1994 debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number. In the same year, they both married secretly. Haughton was only 15; Kelly was 27 at the time of their marriage. The marriage was annulled in 1995 after Aaliyah's parents found out about the illegal marriage.

In 2022, R Kelly was jailed for 30 years on multiple charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and child s*xual abuse. During one of his trials in 2021, it was found that Kelly's former tour manager, Demetrius Smith, obtained a fake ID for the underage singer to solemnize the marriage by bribing a government official.

He further revealed that this decision was made after Aaliyah had said that she was pregnant.

At a very young age, Aaliyah made a significant impact on the R&B and pop music scenes. She won three American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and received five GRAMMY nominations.

