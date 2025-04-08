What was Craig Thomas' son diagnosed with? HIMYM creator narrates his son's struggles with the genetic disorder in How We Made Your Mother

On April 7, 2025, Craig Thomas, the co-creator of the sitcom How I Met Your Mother(HIMYM), shared a personal story about his son's struggle with a rare genetic disorder in the podcast How We Made Your Mother.

During the earlier seasons of How I Met Your Mother, Craig Thomas's son Elliot was diagnosed with Jacobsen Syndrome.

In this episode of the How We Made Your Mother podcast, Craig Thomas and Josh Radnor(who played Ted Mosby) explored episode 3 of season 1 of How I Met Your Mother, titled "Sweet Taste of Liberty", originally aired on October 3, 2005.

Craig and Josh discussed the evolution of Sweet Taste of Liberty, its creative process, and its impact on the show. They ended the podcast by reading heartfelt fan letters. Craig became emotional while reading a letter from a fan who found comfort in How I Met Your Mother during their son's hospital stays. He also shared a personal story about creating the show while his son was diagnosed with Jacobsen Syndrome.

Craig resonated with the fan's experience and shared that during the earlier seasons of HIMYM, his newborn son, Elliot, was diagnosed with Jacobsen Syndrome. Thomas explained the unique struggles they had to face as parents and how the cast of How I Met Your Mother helped him cope with the "darkest times of his life".

"Those episodes got me through the darkest time of my life"- Craig Thomas shared how HIMYM helped him through personal struggle

Craig further expressed his gratitude to the cast of How I Met Your Mother for supporting and standing by him during his difficult times. He reflected on how the show's depiction of love and adversity helped him deal with his own challenges.

"Those episodes got me through the darkest time of my life. So when I hear from fans, as we just did with that letter, that the show helped them get through their hard time, well, it did that for me and I think some of that energy made it into the show, as everybody on the show rallied around me. It just meant the world to me, and I think the show sort of took on some of that energy for me and with me". Craig added.

Craig Thomas continued with the story and reflected on the emotional weight of being in the hospital 6 days a week, not knowing if their son would survive. He spoke about how, as parents, the trajectory of their lives completely changed after their son's diagnosis and how they encountered challenges they never envisioned.

Craig added:

"I know what it's like to be in that Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(NICU) in that hospital for weeks and weeks, on end not knowing if your kid's going to live or die. My son couldn't have made it, but he made it, and he's 17 now. That was my journey throughout the middle part of HIMYM".

How I Met Your Mother is a sitcom about Ted Mosby telling his kids how he met their mother while navigating life in New York with his friends. It aired on CBS from September 19, 2005, to March 31, 2014, with 208 episodes.

Meanwhile, the episode of the How I Made Your Mother podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

