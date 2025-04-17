What is Delroy Lindo's net worth? Actor reveals he almost lost his Malcolm X role to Sidney Poitier for the unsatisfactory "monetary offer"

Veteran actor Delroy Lindo made an appearance on the April 15, 2025, episode of The Rich Eisen Show. The same day, X page @ArtofDialogue_ shared a clip from that episode, where Lindo revealed how he almost lost his Malcolm X role to Sidney Poitier after unsatisfactory monetary negotiations.

"Actor Delroy Lindo reveals he almost lost the role of Archie to Sidney Poitier for the movie 'Malcolm X' due to failed attempts to negotiate higher pay to play the role," the X page captioned the post.

In the video clip, Delroy Lindo shared his experience working with director Spike Lee on the 1992 drama Malcolm X. He recalled that although he was initially offered the role, he urged his agent to decline the offer because the pay was unsatisfactory.

"I had auditioned for Malcolm X. I get on the plane, I go to Los Angeles. When I land... my agent at the time says I got the part... Then he told me what the monetary offer was, and I’m like, 'nah man, I’m not working for that… you tell them,'” Lindo said.

Delroy Lindo, whose net worth is estimated to be around $4 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), added that despite getting several calls from director Spike Lee, he initially decided not to communicate directly with him. Instead, the actor urged his agent to handle the negotiation.

"I then start getting messages that Spike wants to talk to me. I got like three messages in the course of like four or five days… I’m saying to the agent, do your thing, I’m not talking to Spike," Delroy Lindo continued.

However, he later learned from his agent that the offer had been rescinded due to unsuccessful negotiations, and the production had moved on to offer the role to actor Sidney Poitier. During his explanation, Lindo stated that while he held Poitier in high regard, he had a gut feeling the veteran actor wouldn’t take the role in the film.

"As much respect as I have for Sidney, I felt that Sidney wouldn’t do it because Sidney was doing another film," Lindo said.

Delroy Lindo reveals how director Spike Lee helped him get the Malcolm X role

In the aforementioned video clip, acclaimed actor Delroy Lindo opened up about how filmmaker Spike Lee played a crucial role in helping him land his part in the iconic film Malcolm X.

Reflecting on a pivotal moment in his career, the 72-year-old actor shared some of the behind-the-scenes drama. Lindo recalled how after his agent informed him that the offer had been pulled, he quickly reached out to one of Spike Lee’s producers, John Kick, However, the producer said:

"We’ve offered it to somebody else."

Despite the disappointment, Kick encouraged Lindo to speak directly with Spike Lee for more clarity. So, on his way back to New York, Delroy Lindo finally "got on a call" with Spike Lee himself.

Lindo recalled that during the call, he didn't have to explain himself too much because Lee was already aware of his situation. He further added how Lee confirmed that Sidney Poitier had indeed received the script for the weekend, but he also said:

"If he doesn’t do it, the part’s yours.”

That statement gave Lindo a glimmer of hope, and the very following day (Monday), Spike Lee called him directly and confirmed the role was his.

“You’re in,” Lee told him.

Lindo also shared his thoughts on this entire experience, summarising how negotiating for a good "monetary offer" almost cost him his Malcolm X role, and that he ultimately chose a good script over good pay.

"And the monetary offer he had offered is exactly what I did the film for. So all you young actors out there—it’s not always about the money," the veteran actor added.

Currently, Delroy Lindo is busy with the promotional run for his upcoming film, director Ryan Coogler's Sinners, releasing theatrically on April 18, 2025.

