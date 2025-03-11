What did Denise Richards play in Drop Dead Gorgeous? Actress says she would like to revive cult classic featuring her character's daughters

American TV personality, Denise Richards is a well-known model, actress, and reality TV star. She appeared on the March 5, 2025, Kyle Meredith With podcast, to discuss her recent reality TV appearance.

In the final segment of his podcast, Kyle asked Richards if she wanted to play any of her past roles again. In response to that question, the actress candidly replied,

"I would love to do Drop Dead Gorgeous where my character jumped off the float- so she's still there and it's our daughters competing"

The 1999 mockumentary Drop Dead Gorgeous featured Denise Richards as 'Becky Leeman', a character who dedicated her life to winning the Mount Rose Minnesota-based teen beauty pageant. In this movie, Denise's character Becky died when her swan float detonated before the pageant parade started. However, in the aforementioned Kyle Meredith interview Denise shared that her character could be brought back to life through modifying the original movie's plot. She added

"I always said...on that float when she smelled that gasoline... that girl would have jumped off. She wouldn't have stayed on there"

This revival would allow her character Becky to grow up into an adult and have a daughter. Becky’s daughter, along with the daughters of the other original characters, could then participate in the same pageant in the sequel of the movie.

Is Denise Richards back on American Reality TV?

Denise Richards Visits The SiriusXM Studio - Source: Getty

Denise Richards first appeared in the reality TV genre with It's Complicated. This show was aired during 2008- 2009 and had two seasons. She documented her life after divorcing actor Charlie Sheen, giving her fans an inside look into her dual role of motherhood and career as she balanced both during that period.

In 2019, Denise Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and remained on the show through 2020. The fourth season of the spinoff series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip brought Richards back for a nostalgic trip with the other former housewives.

During the interview, Denise announced her upcoming reality TV show on Bravo titled Denise Richards and Her Wild Things. She reminisced about her involvement in reality TV before and acknowledged opening up her personal life for public viewing, "more than 15 years ago".

However, this time, the narrative of her new show Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, would not center around her explicitly but rather focus on her daughters- Sam, Lola, and Eloise. She remarked,

"They've lived in the shadow of their parents their whole life...now coming of age and coming into their own it's an opportunity for them too"

According to Denise, her new show will not just be "about a version” of her but allow her daughters to "be able to be their own person and have people know them". The show is expected to cover "different sides" of Denise and her family while balancing family drama, real humor, and Hollywood nostalgia.

Viewers can watch Denise Richards and Her Wild Things on Bravo, with episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays.

