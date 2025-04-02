What is Dieselgate? Casey Putsch discusses the Volkswagen emissions scandal on The Tucker Carlson Show

The Volkswagen emissions scandal, or "Dieselgate", continues to be one of the biggest examples of corporate malfeasance the auto industry has ever seen.

On March 29, engineer and automotive specialist Casey Putsch appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show and discussed the impact of the scandal on the industry, consumers, and environmental regulations. Putsch believed that Dieselgate was an attack launched by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on diesel-powered vehicles.

Putsch noted:

"Looking back on it now, it seems to tie into more with, not regulating a car company so much for the betterment of all, but an attack, that's what it kinda looks like to me."

When host Carlson asked if it was an "attack on Volkswagen", Putsch responded with:

"I would say diesel."

Dieselgate was a 2015 scandal in which Volkswagen was found to have used illegal software to cheat emissions tests, allowing its diesel cars to appear cleaner in laboratories than they were on real roads.

The Dieselgate scandal, explained

In 2015, Volkswagen admitted that it had outfitted millions of diesel-powered automobiles around the world with “defeat devices” — sophisticated software that allowed the cars to pass pollution tests while, in fact, they were causing far more pollution than producers had certified.

Mapping how the vehicle was tested in a lab, these gadgets temporarily reduced emissions so that they would meet regulations. However, when tested in the real world, the same cars emitted nitrogen oxides (NOx), a harmful pollutant linked to respiratory diseases and environmental damage, up to 40 times the legal limit.

The fallout was catastrophic. Volkswagen was slapped with billions of dollars in fines, recalls, and legal settlements, and its reputation was left in tatters. Former chief executive Martin Winterkorn and other executives were indicted on fraud charges, with Winterkorn’s trial having begun in September 2024.

Dieselgate drove the passage of stricter emissions standards and accelerated the transition of automakers toward electrification and hybrid technologies, hastening the demise of diesel-powered passenger vehicles in both Europe and the United States.

However, Casey Putsch, creator of Genius Garage and most well-known as a YouTube personality and for his experimental car design, stated that his invention, the Omega Car, is much more efficient and sustainable for the environment than electric vehicles.

Frustrated by the lack of innovation in the automobile industry, Putsch, as stated on The Tucker Carlson Show, took it upon himself to build a new, efficient car. He focused on making the actual car more aerodynamic, as opposed to the engine.

"You just make the actual car, not so much the drive train, you're not looking for a magic bullet...you make the car more efficient."

The Omega car

Based on information reported by Telegrafi, the Omega Car is "the dream car for many people, it consumes only 2 liters but drives like a Porsche". Boasting an impressive performance of 100 miles per gallon (MPG) without sacrificing power, the Omega Car claims to eclipse a Dodge Viper on fuel consumption at a fraction of the rate of traditional sports cars.

The Omega Car is said to achieve the perfect blend of economy and emissions compliance through advanced combustion technology, lightweight materials, and aerodynamics.

As per CarScoops, in addition to being incredibly swift and cost-effective, it has also been designed to create less environmental impact during its manufacturing process with the use of experimental materials.

Once testing is established, Casey and his crew, composed of students, will work to limit emissions, tune the car, and prepare systems for tuning and performance figures.

