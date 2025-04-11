What disease do Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler have? Actors open up about their medical journeys on Hoda Kotb’s podcast

On the April 9 episode of Hoda Kotb’s podcast Making Space, actresses Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler discussed their experiences living with multiple sclerosis (MS), a chronic neurological condition.

Ad

Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with the condition three years ago, reflected on her ongoing adjustment to it:

“I am defined by it right now,” she said. “I’m three years in now. I am angry at it still. I am not quite ready to accept this reality. I keep thinking about when I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and it’s just gonna be over. But the reality is, it’s not.”

Ad

Trending

Applegate began noticing symptoms while filming Dead to Me, particularly when she struggled to maintain balance during a dance scene. Her diagnosis came during the show’s final season, and since then, she has had to adapt to physical limitations and reduced mobility.

Ad

Jamie-Lynn Sigler discusses over 20 years of living with MS

The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion: WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos - 2024 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty

Jamie-Lynn Sigler was diagnosed with MS at age 20 but kept it private for more than 15 years. She publicly disclosed her condition in 2016. On the podcast, Sigler described how her long experience with MS shaped her perspective.

Ad

“I’ve had a lot of time with this in secret, I’ve had a lot of time with this in fear, I’ve had a lot of time with this in despair, I’ve had a lot of time with this in denial, but what I have learned is to sit with it all,” she said.

Ad

She noted that although she would prefer not to live with MS, the condition has impacted how she approaches her daily life. Sigler and Applegate also shared how they regularly talk about how MS affects everyday routines and requires ongoing adjustments.

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Living with MS: Ongoing challenges and advocacy

Ad

Applegate said that she now uses a wheelchair and no longer makes frequent public appearances. Sigler said she’s had to shift her expectations about what her body can do and how she manages daily tasks.

Their discussion also emphasised the importance of increasing awareness and creating open conversations around chronic illness. Both women continue to advocate for greater visibility and understanding of MS.

Applegate recently launched a podcast of her own focused on life with chronic illness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Parihar Sakshi Singh Parihar covers all the trending news and podcast developments at Sportskeeda. With over five years of experience specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, and corporate marketing, she has previously worked as a PR & branding manager for the Miraj Group. She also managed Rarer.co’s social media content and collaborated with various digital marketing firms.



Sakshi holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Economics, but her interest in pop culture began in her teenage years, during which she would immerse herself in Reddit rabbit holes while keeping up with her favorite celebrities or show news. A notable achievement in her career includes developing branding strategies for the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre and presenting the proposal to the Rajasthan Cricket Association..



In her free time, Sakshi enjoys cooking, reading, and exploring new music. If possible, she would love to time travel to Michael Jackson’s 1988 Bad Tour to experience it all live. She also admires figures like RM of BTS for his leadership and Quentin Tarantino for his unique storytelling. Know More