  What did Megan Thee Stallion accuse Tory Lanez of? Terrence Howard addresses controversy, claiming women "don't have the soul they started with"

What did Megan Thee Stallion accuse Tory Lanez of? Terrence Howard addresses controversy, claiming women "don't have the soul they started with"

By Diana George
Modified Apr 07, 2025 11:29 GMT
Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her
Megan Thee Stallion arrives at court to testify in the trial of Tory Lanez - Source: Getty

On April 4, actor Terrence Howard appeared on the PBD Podcast, where he claimed that Megan Thee Stallion falsely accused Tory Lanez of shooting her to gain fame.

For context, in 2020, rapper Megan Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, accused Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of shooting her in the feet during an argument following a party in Hollywood.

The PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, invited Howard and NASA physicist Dr. Weiping Yu to talk about their scientific innovations and advancements.

While speaking about his departure from Hollywood, Terrence stated:

"The women that trade their bodies to go and get the role, they get to the point where they have their Oscar, they have their money, but they don't have their dream, they don't have the soul that they started with."
He alleged that the Hollywood industry encourages people to trade their integrity for fame and success. He emphasized that his work in the scientific field would be redundant if he lost his integrity in the process.

"If I get all the Nobel Prizes from doing all of this, but in the process, I had to trade out all of my integrity to do it, so that they can stay in place; what benefit is there if I lose my integrity?"
Howard also claimed he had a disturbing encounter with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Diddy, who has been accused of multiple counts of s*xual assault, allegedly invited Howard to his house on the pretense of acting lessons.

Upon arriving and asking for the material to work on, Howard said Diddy was supposedly "just sitting around and looking" and "waiting." Later, Howard's assistant reportedly informed him that Diddy was looking to have a s*xual encounter with Terrence, upon which he ceased all communication with the rapper.

More about Megan Thee Stallion's claims against Tory Lanez

As reported by Vulture, Megan Thee Stallion went live on Instagram on August 20, 2020, and accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in both feet during a pool party on July 12, 2020. The incident caused Megan to suffer injuries that required surgery.

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Initially, Megan reported that the injuries were caused by broken glass, as she feared the repercussions of the police finding her and Lanez in a car with a weapon.

On December 23, 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty on felony assault and gun charges. He was later sentenced to ten years in prison.

Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event
Tory Lanez "Sorry For What" Event - Source: Getty

On January 9, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against Lanez after she claimed he had continued to harass her from prison using social media and third-party members. According to Page Six, she also appeared to be worried for her life after she made an emotional testimony, stating:

“I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.”

The singer also filed a lawsuit against YouTube personality Milagro Cooper, better known as Milagro Gramz, accusing her of defamation. Megan alleged that she was involved in a "coordinated campaign" to harass and damage her reputation as retribution for her testimony against Peterson during the trial. As per Rolling Stone, Gramz has made claims of Megan being an alcoholic and requiring a guardian.

In her testimony, Megan stated:

“I haven’t been at peace since I been shot, and I’m just trying to be un-harassed, not only by the person who shot me, but by the people he’s been paying to continue to harass me,”

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez for up to five years. The order would expire on January 9, 2030, three years before Lanez's prison term is over.

About the author
Diana George

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

Know More

Edited by Shubham Soni
