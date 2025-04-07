What did Megan Thee Stallion accuse Tory Lanez of? Terrence Howard addresses controversy, claiming women "don't have the soul they started with"

On April 4, actor Terrence Howard appeared on the PBD Podcast, where he claimed that Megan Thee Stallion falsely accused Tory Lanez of shooting her to gain fame.

For context, in 2020, rapper Megan Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, accused Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of shooting her in the feet during an argument following a party in Hollywood.

The PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, invited Howard and NASA physicist Dr. Weiping Yu to talk about their scientific innovations and advancements.

While speaking about his departure from Hollywood, Terrence stated:

"The women that trade their bodies to go and get the role, they get to the point where they have their Oscar, they have their money, but they don't have their dream, they don't have the soul that they started with."

He alleged that the Hollywood industry encourages people to trade their integrity for fame and success. He emphasized that his work in the scientific field would be redundant if he lost his integrity in the process.

"If I get all the Nobel Prizes from doing all of this, but in the process, I had to trade out all of my integrity to do it, so that they can stay in place; what benefit is there if I lose my integrity?"

Howard also claimed he had a disturbing encounter with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Diddy, who has been accused of multiple counts of s*xual assault, allegedly invited Howard to his house on the pretense of acting lessons.

Upon arriving and asking for the material to work on, Howard said Diddy was supposedly "just sitting around and looking" and "waiting." Later, Howard's assistant reportedly informed him that Diddy was looking to have a s*xual encounter with Terrence, upon which he ceased all communication with the rapper.

More about Megan Thee Stallion's claims against Tory Lanez

As reported by Vulture, Megan Thee Stallion went live on Instagram on August 20, 2020, and accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in both feet during a pool party on July 12, 2020. The incident caused Megan to suffer injuries that required surgery.

Initially, Megan reported that the injuries were caused by broken glass, as she feared the repercussions of the police finding her and Lanez in a car with a weapon.

On December 23, 2022, Tory Lanez was found guilty on felony assault and gun charges. He was later sentenced to ten years in prison.

On January 9, 2025, Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against Lanez after she claimed he had continued to harass her from prison using social media and third-party members. According to Page Six, she also appeared to be worried for her life after she made an emotional testimony, stating:

“I feel like maybe he’ll shoot me again, and maybe this time I won’t make it.”

The singer also filed a lawsuit against YouTube personality Milagro Cooper, better known as Milagro Gramz, accusing her of defamation. Megan alleged that she was involved in a "coordinated campaign" to harass and damage her reputation as retribution for her testimony against Peterson during the trial. As per Rolling Stone, Gramz has made claims of Megan being an alcoholic and requiring a guardian.

In her testimony, Megan stated:

“I haven’t been at peace since I been shot, and I’m just trying to be un-harassed, not only by the person who shot me, but by the people he’s been paying to continue to harass me,”

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez for up to five years. The order would expire on January 9, 2030, three years before Lanez's prison term is over.

