What does Meghan Markle call herself? Drew Barrymore refers to the Duchess of Sussex by her new name on her show

Meghan Markle recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 6, 2025, and during the show, host Drew Barrymore referred to Meghan as Sussex in a segment called Fast Five. Notably, Drew was heard saying:

“This is the Fast Five with Meghan Sussex.”

Meghan’s latest appearance comes three days after she spoke to People magazine on Monday, March 3, about the title Sussex. During the conversation, Markle, who was bestowed the Sussex title by the late Queen Elizabeth II on her wedding in 2018, said that the title is an important part of her family, and she realized the same after becoming a mother.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

Meghan Markle further stated that it is an important part of her and Prince Harry’s love story, adding that she always feels excited when she thinks about her kids, who would ask them at one point about how they met each other.

On another occasion, when Mindy Kaling appeared in an episode of Markle’s latest Netflix series With Love, Meghan, Mindy referred to the former actress as Meghan Markle most of the time. Meghan eventually told Mindy at one point:

“It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

Meghan even reminded Mindy that it is her family name and that she never realized that it would turn out to be so meaningful for her.

Meghan Markle addressed her relationship with Prince Harry while speaking to Drew Barrymore

A report by People magazine stated that Meghan traveled to New York City to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show. She spoke up on various topics in the latest episode, including her relationship with her husband, Prince Harry. Meghan was heard saying:

“So we have this connection I think because we’re so committed to treating each other the same way you did before you had a ring on it, before it was locked down when you’re just courting each other and you can see all the good and joy in that butterfly period and that’s I think what keeps things really alive.”

Meghan Markle also mentioned that she was lucky to have found Prince Harry, describing him as the “funniest, sweetest, most charming” individual. Meghan additionally stated that Harry was an “amazing father” and that he has supported her a lot over the years.

“I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and, you know, I’m very lucky.”

Meghan even opened up about the surprise she received from Prince Harry and their children before the premiere of her Netflix show. The surprise included a message where Meghan’s kids said that they love her and the show.

On the other hand, the episode grabbed a lot of attention after Meghan Markle brought some cookies for Drew Barrymore, which were prepared at Meghan’s Montecito-based residence a day before with her children, as per People magazine.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s show With Love, Meghan started streaming on March 4, 2025, on Netflix, and features Meghan’s close friends and popular personalities such as chef Roy Choi and Alice Waters.

