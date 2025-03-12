"When I was about eight or nine, I saw a UFO" — Dr. Steven Greer discusses his childhood encounters with extraterrestrial life with Khloe Kardashian

American ufologist Dr. Steven Greer recently discussed his childhood encounter with extraterrestrial life with Khloe Kardashian. Greer appeared on the Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé In Wonder Land, on March 6 and discussed various topics related to it.

The interview began with Khloe asking him how many species of ET are there, he said 69. When asked when his fascination with science, UFOs, and extraterrestrials began, he said:

“Well, at a very young age. My uncle helped design the lunar module, and landed on the moon the first time. And when I was about eight or nine, I saw a UFO in pretty close range, broad daylight… and I knew what I'd seen. It was extraordinary, and so I ignited a lifelong interest…”

He further alleged that the CIA allegedly doesn’t want people to know about the aliens. Talking about how the CIA was allegedly trying to stop anyone who had information on the subject, he claimed:

“There have been four people working with me who have been killed. I was almost killed 16 months ago… It's like a mafia… I mean, these are thugs. All the alien abductions and mutilations, those are CIA PSYOMs…”

Dr. Steven Greer further alleged that the CIA is allegedly trying to stop people from knowing about aliens and ETs

Talking about how his first alleged UFO sighting piqued his interest in the subject, he said that it ignited a lifelong interest. He further said that he began studying it, even as a little kid. Then, he became more interested in the subject as he got older because of a near-death experience that he allegedly had when he was 18 years old.

He further explained that later, he had an extraordinary “contact experience” up on a mountain in North Carolina with one of these civilizations. He then claimed that later, he started an organization in 1990. He wanted to research this and establish CE5 Contact, which is when humans initiate contact with non-human civilizations using a set of protocols.

He then went on to explain another incident that happened in 1992 when he was on a beach in Florida near Pensacola. Dr. Steven Greer said that he and his team were doing the protocol and vectoring in these ET craft when suddenly four appeared in the sky. One of them ended up on the front page of the Pensacola paper, which they did not expect.

However, this incident led to another one that happened later. He claimed that about a year later, President Clinton took office as the US President. Then, someone very close to the team allegedly followed what Dr. Greer and his team were doing.

The anonymous person allegedly wanted him to brief the administration and the CIA Director for the President about the whole project. However, Dr. Steven Greer later reportedly got a FedEx that said he was reportedly going to be the first person to brief the administration and the CIA Director on the project.

Dr. Steven Greer claimed that he initially thought it was just a spy master trying to pick his brain because of stuff he had collected. However, it turned out that there was allegedly an unconstitutional shadowy government running things that were fascist and corrupt.

He further went on about it and said:

“I'm now sitting with the head of the CIA, who's being threatened and told he doesn't have access to those projects, the President of the United States was threatened and told he didn't have access. So my whole life at that point went.. Why are they keeping this secret?”

Dr. Steven Greer continued:

“So within about six months, people came to me who were in those covert illegal programs and said, here's why. And the technology of how these things fly, and I'm going to give you a book that has a lot of that in it…”

However, one has to note that the claims of Dr. Steven Greer are allegations, and nothing has been proven as of yet.

