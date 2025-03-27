Who played Arnie in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? Corey Feldman accuses Johnny Depp of removing him from the original casting

The Goonies actor Corey Feldman recently claimed that Johnny Depp allegedly cost him a role in What's Eating Gilbert Grape by reportedly telling the producers he was a junkie after he had finished his rehab. During the March 26 episode of The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan Podcast, Corey Feldman made the accusations.

Ad

Corey Feldman further claimed he is still "bitter" about not getting the part. He then said:

“I was actually cast to play Leonardo DiCaprio's role," he said. "I never saw the film because I'm still bitter. Bitter leaf in that one. But yes, I was originally cast for that role…”

Ad

Trending

When asked if he was pushed out, Corey Feldman said:

“Johnny Depp," Feldman said, nodding. "He was cast after I was, and apparently whispered into the producers' ear that he wasn't fond of me, and thought — he said that I was a junkie and that he didn't work with junkies…”

Corey Feldman continued:

“And this is the first time I've ever telling this story, so I'm sure I'm gonna get hung by this one."

Ad

The 1993 movie What's Eating Gilbert Grape included the fictional character Arnie Grape. Leonardo DiCaprio was chosen for the part.

Exploring the character of Arnie as Corey Feldman accused Johnny Depp of costing him the role

In What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Gilbert Grape always takes care of his brother Arnie, who has intellectual disability. As Gilbert consistently upholds the "nobody touches Arnie" rule, the brothers have a protective and caring bond.

Ad

Arnie, who is about to turn 18, has a propensity to scale trees and the town water tower. Additionally, he frequently runs away, which causes Gilbert and his family problems. Being the focal point of Gilbert's universe, he bears a great deal of responsibility for himself.

At one point, Gilbert leaves Arnie alone in the bathtub to spend time with Becky, who has just moved in. His guilt is exacerbated when he gets home late and discovers that Arnie is still in the bath the next morning, shivering in the now-cold water.

Ad

Ad

Arnie and Gilbert grow close to Becky. When they are preoccupied during one of their conversations, Arnie returns to the water tower he has been attempting to climb for a long time. After being saved from the top of the tower, Arnie is taken into custody.

Shortly later, Gilbert loses his calm and hits Arnie multiple times after he tries to flee from his bath once more. After that, Arnie runs outside and goes to Becky's. During the birthday celebration, Gilbert, who also flees, comes home to ask Arnie for forgiveness.

Ad

Later, after Arnie's 18th birthday celebration, she discovers that his mother has passed away. The children deprive their family's home of belongings and burn it because they refuse to let their mother become the town's laughing stock by having her body removed from the house by crane.

A year later, Gilbert talks about what happened to his family following the loss of his mother, while he and his brother Arnie wait by the side of the road for Becky to come with her grandma and pick them up.

Ad

Ad

Now, the role of Arnie went to the Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio. However, it was purportedly intended for Corey Feldman. Speaking about the same, Billy Corgan invited Corey Feldman to join him on the Wednesday podcast episode for an open discussion that goes beyond Corey's 80s filmography and reveals the more profound realities of life in the spotlight.

During the same time, Feldman also shared personal stories of addiction and broken industry promises, as well as his ongoing creative passion for music. Feldman opened up about his position after his childhood fame deprived him of normalcy, struggling with public sobriety, and pursuing a musical career.

Ad

On the other hand, as of now, Johnny Depp hasn’t said anything about it yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback