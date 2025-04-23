"You gotta read all these signs bro": Cam'ron claims he agrees with Shannon Sharpe saying his ex-girlfriend's $50 million lawsuit is a shakedown

American rapper Cam'ron recently claimed that he agreed with Club Shay Shay podcast host and retired NFL player Shannon Sharpe when the latter said that his ex-girlfriend's $50 million lawsuit was a shakedown. Further talking about Shannon Sharpe, during the It Is What It Is podcast’s April 23 episode, Cam'ron said,

Ad

"When you sue for 50 (million dollars), you don't really want 50. You take about 23 or 24, you go for high numbers so you can settle down for what you really want."

Ad

Trending

For context, as per ABC 7’s report from April 23, in a recent legal complaint, a young woman accused Sharpe of r*ping and threatening her and is now seeking $50 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed by her attorneys on Sunday, April 20.

As per the New York Times’ April 22 post, on Monday, April 21, Sharpe posted a statement from his lawyer on X saying the relationship was consensual and the lawsuit was a "blatant and cynical attempt to shakedown" Sharpe for millions of dollars.

Ad

Podcast host Shannon Sharpe is now facing s*xual allegations

As per the NY Post’s April 23 report, American TV personality Stephen A. Smith claimed that he was reportedly authorised by ESPN and Disney to convey a message about Sharpe's civil lawsuit.

“I spoke with co-chairman Jimmy Pitaro, and he made it clear that the company is in the process of gathering facts and taking the matter very seriously,” Smith said during Tuesday’s April 22 episode of his self-titled YouTube show.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Smith stated, about Shannon Sharpe's June 2023 departure from Fox for ESPN:

“I recruited Shannon… but I’m not the boss.. Those are other folks… I can tell you I also spoke to the co-chairman of Disney… Jimmy Pitaro, who made it very, very clear that [ESPN is] taking this matter very seriously and we are looking into this very, very closely and once we gather as many facts as we possibly can, we will go from there….”

Ad

On the other hand, the unnamed woman, named in court filings as Jane Doe, filed the complaint in Clark County, Nevada. Additionally, it charged Sharpe with reportedly causing her emotional pain and physical harm.

The woman said that she reportedly met podcast host Shannon Sharpe, 56, in a Los Angeles gym when she was 20 years old in 2023. They reportedly had a "rocky consensual relationship" for about two years during which he was often "aggressive" and allegedly s*xually assaulted her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the complaint, Shannon Sharpe also allegedly threatened to murder her and reportedly recorded their s*xual sessions without her knowledge, among other acts of verbal abuse, control, and violence. The lawsuit said,

"Sharpe flew into fits of anger when Plaintiff noted his infidelity to their relationship, or called him out about his extraneous activities… Sharpe even figured out how to get into Doe's apartment complex without her permission."

Ad

According to the complaint, the woman said that even after she said "no," Shannon Sharpe did not stop his actions. The complaint alleges,

"After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff — a woman more than thirty years younger than he — and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of 'no’.”

Ad

On the other hand, Shannon Sharpe has denied the allegations as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More