Zack Peter says Michelle Obama didn't have a "real valid excuse" for skipping Jimmy Carter's funeral as she addresses Barack Obama divorce rumors

Zack Peter has recently shared his opinion on what Michelle Obama said about the divorce rumors with her husband Barack Obama. She recently opened up on the podcast, Work in Progress, hosted by Sophia Bush. In the podcast, she also shed light on why she had been skipping certain events, including Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

Zack shared a video through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on April 10, 2025, where the podcaster claimed that Michelle Obama did not seem to have a valid reason for not attending Carter’s funeral.

Peter began by referring to Michelle’s comments on the podcast, saying that the divorce rumors began after the former First Lady was absent from different events. Zack addressed the fact that Michelle had not made any public appearances alongside Barack Obama for some time.

“Now she excuses why she hasn’t been at public events recently and she just said it’s because you know she’s a woman and she’s no longer in a feel guilty, for I guess asserting her boundaries. She’s claiming that she is no longer gonna be saying yes to everything. And she’s learned not to have that guilt as a woman for having to say yes to everything.”

Zack seemingly claimed that Michelle’s comments were not acceptable since skipping Jimmy Carter’s funeral was "disrespectful". He said,

“Seeing all the former Presidents and First Ladies come together and Vice Presidents, and seen everybody come together to show respect for Jimmy Carter, without Michelle Obama giving us, like a real valid excuse aside from she’s no longer gonna say yes to everything, personally I think is very disrespectful.”

Zack Peter explains why he cannot believe the reasons mentioned by Michelle Obama

Michelle opened up on how her life has changed now (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While speaking to Sophia Bush on April 9, 2025, Michelle Obama said that presently she is in a position where she can make certain decisions for herself without any second thoughts. This referred to a pause in Michelle’s public appearances alongside her husband Barack Obama, sparking divorce rumors.

The former First Lady of the US said that there was a time when she allowed her children to enjoy their lives without much intervention, which was also an excuse for her to explain why she was unable to do something for herself. Michelle mentioned that things have changed now and continued:

“So now I have to look at my – I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year, was a real big example of me, myself looking at something that I was supposed to do – you know, without naming names – and I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do.”

In his latest video, Zack Peter referred to Michelle’s interview, talking about reports of alleged separation and divorce of the Obamas, among other things. He said,

“I think when you have a duty to the American people, it’s only fair that you continue to pay that respect to past Presidents. And maybe I’m wrong right?”

However, Peter said that he is unable to accept Michelle’s excuse and asked viewers if they are "buying" her reasons.

Notably, Zack Peter’s video is trending everywhere, and Michelle Obama is yet to share a response to the same.

