Who is Abbi Jacobson’s wife? Broad City actress opens up about their first date with Amy Poehler and Ilana Glazer

American comedian and actress Abbi Jacobson recently appeared on Amy Poehler’s podcast. On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Broad City actress talked about her first date with her now wife on Good Hang with Amy Poehler.According to People, Abbi Jacobson is married to South African actress Jodi Balfour. The couple exchanged their vows in New York City and shared their wedding news with Cultured Magazine in June 2024. Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Balfour started her career as an actress working in local theater and TV productions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Canadian Screen Award winner has starred in several notable shows, including Canadian TV series Bomb Girls, Netflix series The Crown, HBO series True Detective, Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, and Ted Lasso.Abbi Jacobson recalls her first date with wife Jodi BalfourOn Tuesday, Abbi Jacobson appeared on Good Hang with Amy Poehler alongside her Broad City co-star Ilana Glazer. The 41-year-old star noted that she met her wife, Abbi Jacobson, “post” their sitcom, which ended its run in 2019. Recalling a meeting with Glazer, Jacobson said:“I saw you the day before I met Jodi. And I was like telling you what I'm going to wear… We were in LA, and you were staying at Liz's house, and I was like, ‘I'm going on a date’.”Talking about her date, Jacobson further detailed that her date was coming over to her place, and they planned to sit out on the patio. She remembered having an outfit in mind and thinking about what to wear for the occasion. She stated:“She was like coming over to my house to the patio, and I was like, ‘I think I'm just going to wear like… I know what I wore’. I was like, I'm just going to wear this sweater and like black… I don't know. Like we were still doing that, and you were like, ‘Yeah, like don't do too much.’”Meanwhile, Amy Poehler noted in her podcast that choosing the right set of clothing for a date is “really important because it says a lot”. The podcast host seemingly teased Abbi for doing well on her first date, as it led the actress to bag her wife.Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer discuss maintaining their healthy “intimate friendship” with Amy PoehlerDuring their appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the co-stars talked about their friendship over the years. When the podcast host asked the two about how they manage to keep their “intimate friendship” healthy while working together, Ilana Glazer shared:“As incredible as it was to make Broad City, it was like we would like, always make sure to have a little time up top to connect and catch up… It just feels like so human to now have dinner… Lately, we have been like crying so much. It's been so like juicy and delicious and nutritious and sweet.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReminiscing about their time together while filming their sitcom, Abbi Jacobson noted that even if they couldn't hang out on weekends, they would still converse. She discussed that they would talk about dates and added:“It wasn't like, ‘Don't speak to me.’ It was just like after truly like 12 to 14 hours of Monday through Friday, we were like, ‘Let's not do dinner on Saturday.’&quot;According to People, Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour first started dating in the year 2020. The pair got engaged two years later in London. They reportedly made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 30th anniversary screening of A League of Their Own in Los Angeles in 2022.