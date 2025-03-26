1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton breaks silence on camel bite and arrest during zoo trip in season 7 trailer

1000-Lb Sisters is returning with season 7, set to premiere on April 15, 2025. In an exclusive trailer shared by TLC on March 25, 2025, Amy Slaton addressed an incident that took place during a zoo visit in September 2024. The trailer showed Amy being bitten by a camel and later getting arrested on drug and child endangerment charges.

The footage showed Amy holding a feed bucket and interacting with animals from the passenger seat of a vehicle. Moments later, a camel bit her upper arm, causing her to scream.

“The camel just bit me. Am I gonna lose my hand?” she said.

Amy later reflected on the day,

“It was just supposed to be a fun family day, and it turned out to be the worst day of our lives,” she shared.

The incident led to law enforcement being called to the zoo. The trailer also previewed personal updates from both Amy and Tammy Slaton, including Amy’s legal situation, family conversations, Tammy’s surgery plans, and Amy’s new relationship.

Camel bite and arrest aftermath featured in trailer of 1000-Lb Sisters

The trailer showed Amy at Tennessee Safari Park in September 2024, feeding animals from a car. A camel bit her upper arm. Deputies responding to the incident noticed a strong odor from the vehicle. After investigating, Amy and driver Brian Scott Lovvorn were arrested for suspected drug possession and child endangerment.

Amy recalled the moment in the trailer,

"After the whole camel biting incident, the cops came in and started reading my rights," she shared.

Her mugshot was shown. She added,

“They should be handcuffing the damn camel.”

Later, Amy’s family sat down with her to talk about the situation. Amy reacted to the conversation and said that this was "not supposed to be an intervention.” When they assured her it was not, she replied that it was "sounding just like an intervention" to her.

Courtroom scenes in the trailer of 1000-Lb Sisters

The trailer of 1000-Lb Sisters also showed scenes from court and conversations with Amy’s family members. Her brother Chris Combs warned her about the possible legal outcome,

“If they throw the book at you, you’re looking at 30 years,” he said.

Amy responded,

“I’m scared s***less. I just hope I don’t ruin my whole life.”

Amy and Brian agreed to plea deals in December 2024. According to local outlet WLBT3, their felony drug charges were reduced to simple possession, and the child endangerment charges were dismissed. Both were sentenced to two years of supervised probation by a Crockett County judge.

In addition to Amy’s storyline, season 7 trailer of 1000-Lb Sisters also focused on Tammy Slaton, who prepared for skin removal surgery. She reflected on her health journey,

“I’ve come so far in my weight loss journey, but now I have even more insecurities about my body because I have so much loose skin,” she shared.

Amy also shared that she had started seeing someone new. She admitted that she "met a man," and added that they were moving so fast, "but yet it just makes sense."

Season 7 of 1000-Lb Sisters is set to premiere on April 15, 2025 at 9 pm ET on TLC.

