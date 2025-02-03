90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell-All part 4 recap — Faith rejects Loren’s proposal while Brian introduces new girlfriend

The final part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 Tell-All aired on February 2, 2025. Host Shaun Robinson asked the cast about their relationships, revealing new details and unseen footage. Some couples shared updates, while others addressed past conflicts.

Faith Gatoc confirmed that she would not be accepting Loren Allen’s marriage proposal. Although she told him she wouldn't accept his proposal, she admitted to still having feelings for him. Loren said he would wait for her and follow whatever she decided.

Brian spoke about his relationship status after Ingrid after unseen footage showed him using a dating app before ending things with Ingrid. While he initially met a woman named Anna, during the episode he introduced Nathy, a girl from Colombia as his girlfriend. Nathy joined the conversation remotely, where she and Ingrid discussed Brian’s past relationships.

Other moments included Joe answering questions about a past interaction with a friend in front of Magda. The tell-all concluded with some cast members moving forward with their relationships, while others remained uncertain.

Faith rejects Loren’s proposal in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

During the Tell-All part four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Faith addressed her relationship with Loren. When asked about his marriage proposal, she replied saying that it was a "no" from her. However, she added that she didn't "want to end" their relationship because she knew he was "so good."

Loren said he understood Faith’s decision. When Vanja asked what he planned to do next, Loren responded that he was "just going to wait."

“Whatever she wants. I’m just going to wait,” he told the cast member.

He acknowledged that he had not been “the best person” in their relationship, noting that Faith had “no reason” to take him back. Other cast members listened as Faith explained her decision.

Some supported her choice, while others encouraged Loren to focus on himself. The conversation ended with Faith stating that she still cared about Loren but was not ready for marriage.

Brian introduces his new girlfriend Nathy

Brian and Ingrid addressed their past before unseen footage was played in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In the clip, Brian admitted that he had rejoined a dating app before ending his relationship with Ingrid.

“A couple days ago when me and Ingrid weren’t in a good place, and I felt things were over, I entered into Brazil Cupid again and met a woman named Anna,” he said.

Brian explained that he and Anna spent time together but that he was currently in a relationship with someone else. He stated that he had met somebody from Colombia, and they’d been talking for "probably eight months more or less." Brian showed a necklace with the letter "N" for his girlfriend, Nathy.

Nathy joined the Tell-All via video call. Shaun asked Ingrid if she had any advice for Brian’s new relationship.

“When he doesn’t ask for help, don’t help him,” Ingrid replied.

Nathy agreed and said she had concerns, adding that she thought Brian had been cheating on her and believed he was seeing someone else. Brian denied the claim, explaining that the person was only a passenger from a ride-sharing app.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Tell-All part four also saw Joe address past interactions with a friend in front of Magda after unseen footage revealed they had kissed. Sunny Mahdi shared that he and Veah Netherton planned to stay together despite their differences, while Tigerlily Taylor Abdelfattah spoke about her marriage with Adnan Abdelfattah.

Fans can watch all the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

