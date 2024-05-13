90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8 episode 9 - Recap and more details explored

Episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, released on May 12 on TLC, saw tensions grow between Emily and Kobe's families as they navigated Cameroonian traditions. Progress was made on Rob and Sophie's side, too, as the latter revealed the weird requests Rob made in bed in a therapy session.

The episode, titled The Lovely Duckling, also saw Big Ed and Liz finally meeting after he called off their wedding. On Alexei and Loren's front, Loren successfully overcame her mommy makeover surgery while Alexei contemplated her decision to do so.

Things heated up between Ashley and Manuel. A mediation from a friend to resolve things didn't work either. Things also heated up between Jasmine and Gino as the former refused to have children for the latter.

What happened on episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8

Emily and Kobe

Episode 9 saw Emily follow through with the custom of cooking a meal for Kobe's family, which had to be cooked with ingredients like cowskin. She was refused when she asked his sister if making an American meal would do.

Emily and Kobe with their children (Image via Instagram/@emm_babbyy)

Emily's family also found out they had to ask for a "bride's price" from Kobe's parents, which made them uncomfortable. Opting out wasn't an option because Kobe said it would jeopardize their marriage.

Rob and Sophie

After Rob and Sophie decided to take the couple's therapy in the last episode, there was a revelation that came out of Sophie at the therapy this episode. Talking about her non-existent s*x life, Sophie said that Rob requested her to dress up in bed.

She also said she wasn't like the bodybuilder women Rob looked at online. Rob insisted that he didn't have a bodybuilder fetish. But upon the therapist's request, the couple agreed to make changes to their life.

Alexei and Loren

Alexei waited outside the operation theatre as Loren went in to get her mommy-makeover surgery done in episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. As he waited there for six hours, he hoped for things to go well and even contemplated his decision to support Loren with this. Loren's surgery went well.

Alexei and Lauren (image via Instagram/@alex_brovarnik)

Ashley and Manuel

Manuel invited his friend Jonathan to mitigate after his fight with Ashley in episode 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Jonathan demanded to meet Ashley to hear her side of the story as well. Upon meeting Jonathan, Ashley confessed her fears of Manuel wanting to leave her.

Ashley and Manuel (Image via Instagram/@ashleymichelle_90day)

When Manuel denied that, Jonathan suggested the couple start afresh and apologize to each other. However, the duo didn't feel apologetic, and their conversation ended with Ashley walking off.

Big Ed and Liz

After Ed's decision to not marry left Liz shocked, they met for the first time on episode 9 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Ed said he was looking for excuses to leave because he knew their marriage would end in divorce. Liz told him that he should've told her.

She later wept and told the producers that she didn't want to end their relationship.

Gino and Jasmine

In a confessional on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Jasmine said that she hadn't told Gino about her intentions to not have his child. She also said, "It really destroys me". After she told Gino about her views on getting pregnant, Gino walked off and went to bed.

Patrick and Thais

Patrick upset Thais on her birthday after he chose to spend time with her brother instead. This happened after Patrick refused to ask Thais' father for his blessings for their marriage, which upset Thais.

Patrick and Thais (Image via Instagram/@thaisramoniee)

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season 8 drops on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.