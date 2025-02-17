90 Day Fiancé: Jasmine Pineda posts about ‘Healing’ after breakup with Gino Palazzolo

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda addressed her separation from Gino Palazzolo through an Instagram Story on February 13, 2025. Her post came amid confirmed reports of the couple's split after marriage in June 2023. As per InTouch Weekly, the 38-year-old 90 Day Fiancé star wrote:

"This is a healing message for Valentine's Day for those who have been hurt, grief, rejected or disappointed in a love relationship."

The message appeared days after the same magazine reported about her pregnancy with Matt Branistareanu, whom she met at a Michigan gym. Jasmine wrote about hearts mending and finding new love.

This public statement follows leaked messages where Gino confirmed their separation to another woman. Both parties now film for 90 Day: The Single Life while living apart in Michigan.

Before February 13’s healing message, on February 3, 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda exposed relationship troubles from a previous Valentine's Day celebration via an Instagram post. The footage showed her crying in a hotel room during what was meant to be a romantic trip with Gino.

In the video caption, she explained the clip was taken weeks before their appearance on The Last Resort for couples therapy. Gino had requested separate hotel rooms during their stay, which matched their home sleeping arrangement. According to Jasmine's post, Gino promised to share a bed and show affection during Valentine's Day.

The couple had been traveling separately before reuniting in the hotel lobby. Despite Gino's warm greeting upon arrival, his choice to maintain separate rooms affected Jasmine deeply.

Apart from the “healing” story, Jasmine also posted a statement on Instagram. The post’s caption mentioned:

“Today I just want to thank to all the amazing therapists that were there for me when I needed help the most…the couples’ retreat is a life experience I will always cherish in my heart. My perspective toward therapy and seeking the mental help you need completely positively changed after it.”

Jasmine continued:

“I am not the same person I used to be…there’s a long road ahead but I’m happy about choosing to heal, forgive myself and others and grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually.”

The couple's wedding in June 2023 aired on 90 Day Fiancé season 10 in December 2024. Their marriage faced challenges from the start. During their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2, they opened up about serious relationship problems. The couple had not shared a bed or been intimate for at least eight months.

They spoke about fighting daily and losing their connection. These issues came to light during filmed therapy sessions. Gino reported feeling uncomfortable with physical closeness while Jasmine expressed frustration over their lack of intimacy. Their story continued to unfold on camera as they worked with relationship experts.

The show captured their attempts to repair their bond through counseling and guided exercises. As per InTouch Weekly, the relationship breakdown became more public when Jasmine shared a post from 90 Day Fiancé blogger Alexa Pomegranate in early 2024. The shared content included screenshots of private messages between Gino and a woman named Anna Rose.

Jasmine responded to these revelations by adding a sad emoji to her repost without additional comment. She later warned other women through social media against sharing personal photos with Gino, mentioning she still dealt with the consequences of doing so herself.

Current status

Both Jasmine and Gino moved forward with their lives while continuing to film 90 Day content. The couple participated in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All filming during February 2024, two months after their reported split. They also completed filming for The Last Resort season 2 following the reunion.

Jasmine maintains a residence in Michigan but lives separately from Gino. She reportedly shares a home with Matt, her new partner from the gym. Meanwhile, Gino posts photos with a different woman, who sources identify as Matt's former girlfriend.

Fans can watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 on the TLC network.

