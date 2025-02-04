90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10 recap - Julia opens up about cheating while Sophie shares Rob's secret

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10, titled Lasting Effects, premiered on February 3, 2025, on TLC. It kicked off with Juila opening up about cheating on Brandon. She elaborated on why she did it and what made her talk about it.

Further, in the group hypnotherapy session, Ari apologized to Bini for yelling at him and saying mean things to him. In response, when Bini tried to apologize to Ari about a past cheating incident, Ari claimed that he was lying.

In the end, Sophie confined Jasmine to sharing that Rob was texting other women and wasn't serious about their relationship.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 10?

Brandon reacts to Julia cheating on him

At the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2, episode 10, Julia continued to open up about cheating on Brandon. She admitted her mistake and shared that it happened during the time the couple was practicing a long-distance relationship.

Julia said that being apart from Brandon for months made her question his commitment, causing insecurity and fear that he might not be serious about their relationship. Brandon, in his confessional, expressed feeling betrayed, saying that cheating on him was the worst thing Julia could do.

"Right now I'm feeling betrayed that my wife.... I feel like she is broken the ultimate thing. She's admitted to the one thing I can't like handle hearing, you know, that she's cheated. That's to me, that's... just the worst thing she could do," he said in his confessional.

After learning that the cheating happened five years ago, Brandon asked Julia in their couple's confessional why she had waited so long to talk about it.

Julia responded that they joined the show to save their relationship, and she felt it was the right time to open up about it, especially since the 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort therapists were also making an effort to help them work through their issues.

Ari and Bini try to apologize to one another

Later in the episode, Ari reflected on her mistakes admitting that she used "negative words" to describe Bini. She then turned to her partner and apologized to him if he felt that she yelled at him and said "unkind" things to him in the past.

Bini then admitted that when he first met Ari, he was already dating another woman and continued seeing her even as his relationship with his future wife became serious. He revealed that Ari eventually found out he was still texting the other woman. Bini apologized to Ari and acknowledged that he may have hurt both women in the process.

Ari chimed that she met Bini three months after he broke up with his ex-wife. She speculated if her 90 Day Fiancé partner was dating the girl, he mentioned, even during the time he was with his ex-wife.

In response, Bini tried to deflect the speculation by noting that Ari should focus on the present and the apology he gave her.

Sophie shares Rob's secret with Jasmine

In episode 10 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2, Sophie confided in Jasmine about Rob's secret. She revealed that Rob had been texting multiple women while at the resort, showing he wasn't taking their relationship seriously and was still engaging with others.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

