90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11 recap - Sophie calls out Rob for cheating while Natalie lashes out at Josh

90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort Season 2, Episode 11, Last Blow, aired on February 10, 2025, on TLC. It picked up from the cliffhanger where Sophie told Jasmine about Rob allegedly cheating.

Sophie then publicly confronted Rob for messaging other women and using dating apps. Meanwhile, as the cast prepared to leave, Josh told Natalie he disliked being touched. She misunderstood it as body shaming and lashed out, demanding an apology.

At the end of the episode, Jasmine sat down with Gino and confronted him over the real reason behind his recent apology.

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11?

Sophie calls out Rob for alleged cheating

At the start of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode 11, as the cast was preparing for breakfast, Sophie gathered everyone's attention and accused Rob of allegedly cheating on her.

Sophie claimed that she found on her husband's phone that he was texting other girls and was on dating apps. She expressed that Rob didn't care about being with her or working on their relationship and was on the show as a vacation.

"I didn't say anything because I don't want people to hate him because I do care about him. And you've done so much to me and I've kept it to myself because I do care about you. But the things I hear that you're telling everyone about me and how I moved out and not trying and that you're sad and 'Ohh, I love her. I'm trying'. You're not trying," the 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star added.

When Sophie confronted Rob with proof of his dating app profiles, he explained that he created them two years ago and hadn’t used them since. He claimed he only used them and talked to other women because Sophie had taken a break and allowed him to act single.

Sophie denied ever saying that, but Rob found a text from two years ago where she mentioned they were on a break and gave him "permission to act single."

Before things could escalate and get nasty one of 90 Day Fiancé therapists asked the couple to take some time away from each other to cool down.

Natalie lashes out at Josh for body shaming

Later in episode 11 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2, as the cast was about to leave the camping area Natalie lashed out at her partner Josh and accused him of gaslighting and body-shaming her.

In her confessional, Natalie later shared that she was upset because Josh told her that he didn't want to sleep with her and used certain words against her that made her feel ashamed.

"I need my man to touch me to feel loved. By Josh saying he doesn't want to sleep with me, it makes me feel like something's wrong with me, or something like that. And it felt like an insult. So, I felt like I should just not accept it," the 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star added in her confessional.

As Josh attempted to explain to Natalie that he wasn’t body-shaming her but simply expressing his discomfort with being touched, she refused to listen and abruptly stormed off the scene.

Jasmine confronts Gino on his apology

At the end of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort season 2 episode, Jasmine and Gino sat down to reflect on the things that happened during the episode and mutually agreed that it was "a lot of craziness."

Jasmine pointed out to Gino that because of the messy drama between their cast mates, she didn't get the chance to talk with him after his public apology during their group therapy session.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort star shared that during their session with the hypnotherapist, she noticed he was on the verge of tears. Furthermore, when he apologized to her, she felt he was concealing the true reason behind it and instead made up a fake reason.

Just as Gino was about to open up about the real reason for his apology, the episode ended on a cliffhanger.`

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episodes premiere every Monday on TLC.

