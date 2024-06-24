90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6: Release date and time, what to expect and more

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 will premiere on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 8 pm ET on TLC. The two-hour premiere episode will feature six couples, including two returning couples.

As per the show’s format, each couple's 90-day relationship will progress as participants move to their partner’s home country. This journey could lead to a happy ending or result in a return trip home.

TLC describes the participating couples as follows:

"These couples found long-distance love miles and miles apart. This season, watch their unforgettable journeys unfold in China, Iceland, Ireland, Turkey, Indonesia, and England."

For the sixth season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, participating couples include Shekinah with Sarper, Statler with Dempsey, Josh with Lily, James with Meitalia, Corona with Ingi, and Joanne with Sean.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6: Release date and time

The season is expected to bring many exciting twists and turns as couples navigate their lives by moving to their partner’s home country. As per the TLC’s trailer, the sixth season will feature countries including Indonesia, China, England, Turkey, Ireland, and Iceland.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6: More details explored

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 will feature the following couples:

Returning Couples:

Shekinah from California and Sarper from Turkey:

Shekinah stayed in the US for three months and is now returning to Turkey with her partner, Sarper. However, Sarper might get into trouble when women from his past contact Shekinah.

Statler from Texas and Dempsey from England:

Statler and Dempsey will begin their European lives in their Home van. While Dempsey is passionate about their upcoming life on the road, Statler is not quite sure about it.

New Couples:

Josh from South Carolina and Lily from China:

Josh and Lily met through a language-learning app and eventually fell in love. As a result, Josh left his job in America and is moving to China. Lily is a successful business owner who will become the sole owner of the family because Josh won’t be able to work in China.

James from Maine and Meitalia from Indonesia:

After meeting online, the couple has been married for two and a half years. They were living in Maine, but Meitalia is homesick and has health issues. Because of that, James will be moving to Indonesia, where Mei can be with her family.

Corona from Pennsylvania and Ingi from Iceland:

Corona and Ingi met in Iceland and fell in love. She was training to be a midwife. However, after she decided to move to Iceland, she will be leaving her spot in the midwifery program. Corona will have to choose between staying with her love or returning to the US to continue her career.

Joanne from New York and Sean from Ireland:

Joanne and Sean have married secretly, and now Sean will be preparing a home base for them to stay together. Before moving to Ireland, Joanne will need her two sons' acceptance.

