90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 Tell All part 1 recap - One couple reveals break up while Sarper's ex-girlfriend makes an appearance

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All Part 1 brings together the season's cast for a reunion full of revelations and unresolved tensions. This episode, a signature of the 90 Day Fiancé series, provides a platform for cast members to reflect on their relationship journeys, with some coming face-to-face after months apart.

The Tell-All serves as a moment of truth, as couples share updates on their lives post-filming and their relationship status. In this episode, significant revelations came out, including news of two breakups and a surprising guest appearance that leaves one couple reeling.

While some cast members struggle to maintain harmony, others grapple with moving forward independently. Sarper’s relationship with Shekinah faces trouble as his past resurfaces, creating tension between them. The Tell-All sets the stage for honest reflections and conversations, with each couple taking a turn in the spotlight.

Breakup and tensions among couples in The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

The Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way revealed that more than one couple had decided to part ways since the season wrapped. Corona and Ingi’s relationship had ended, with Corona sharing that she was moving forward independently by focusing on her education. She reflected on the hurt she experienced, feeling that Ingi had misled her regarding his intentions.

Ingi, who joined the session via video, appeared indifferent to Corona’s comments, showing frustration from other cast members who sympathized with her pain. Statler and Dempsey were notably absent from the Tell-All, marking the end of their relationship. This breakup surprised fans, as the couple had shown signs of long-term commitment earlier in the season.

Josh and Lily, another couple struggling to connect, shared that their relationship had been marked by ongoing conflict, which affected their intimacy and emotional bond. Josh rated their marriage six out of ten, whereas Lily rated it three out of ten. She said,

"My husband blames me every day. We don't hug and we don't have s**. I used to be a very confident person, but I've completely lost my confidence because of my husband."

Sarper’s past resurfaces in the Tell-All episode of The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

One of the standout moments of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Tell-All involved Sarper and Shekinah, who had been adjusting to life together in the U.S. as they navigated the challenges of a cross-cultural relationship. Sarper’s past was focused on when his ex, DeeDee, appeared via video call.

DeeDee’s appearance brought an unexpected twist to the conversation. She revealed that she and Sarper had stayed in contact even after he began his relationship with Shekinah, raising questions about boundaries and trust within their relationship.

During her segment, DeeDee shared her observations of Sarper, describing him as more loyal and committed than he used to be. However, she also commented on Shekinah’s rules about his friendships with women, suggesting that Shekinah’s restrictions seemed unhealthy.

Feeling that DeeDee’s comments crossed a line, Shekinah became visibly upset and left the set, frustrated by what she saw as an unwelcome intrusion into her relationship. As Shekinah walked off, other cast members observed her reaction and expressed concern about her feelings. After some time, Sarper apologized, and Shekinah eventually returned to the stage, though the tension between them remained unresolved.

Fans can watch the new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airing every Monday at 8 pm exclusively on TLC.

