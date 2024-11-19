90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6: Which couples are still together? Details explored

As 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 nears its conclusion, fans are eagerly awaiting the tell-all special. The season has showcased several couples navigating cultural differences, relationship challenges, and personal growth.

Some couples have overcome obstacles and appear stronger than ever, while others have faced significant hurdles that have caused their relationships to crumble. While some, like Shekinah and Sarper, James and Tatha, and Joanne and Sean, seem to be continuing their relationships, others, including Statler and Dempsey, appear to have parted ways.

With the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All set to air soon, more details are expected to emerge about the couples' current states, but for now, the future looks bright for some while uncertain for others.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 couples' relationship status

Shekinah and Sarper (Still together)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image via TLC)

Shekinah and Sarper were introduced in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 and returned in season 6 with the exciting news of getting engaged. The couple seems to be thriving, as evidenced by their regular posts on social media. Their joint Instagram account features frequent updates, showcasing their growing love and engagement celebrations.

In a post from November 2024, Sarper shared a heartfelt message about their engagement, further confirming the couple’s commitment to one another. Sarper wrote,

"From a badboy, most probably the baddest boy to this lovely day and moment with ❤️ SG forever @shekinah.garner @sarper90day 🦜🦜 "

As of now, Shekinah and Sarper appear to be moving forward with plans for their wedding, suggesting that they are still together and happy.

James and Meitalia (Still together)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image via TLC)

James and Tatha, who were already married before appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, appear to be maintaining a strong relationship despite James returning to the U.S. at the end of season 6. The couple have kept their relationship alive by mentioning each other in their Instagram bios, with Tatha referring to James as her "other half."

On November 18, 2024, the couple shared a photo on their joint Instagram account, showing them having a good time together while parasailing, captioned with,

"Sums up the ride it’s felt like up to this point!"

Joanne and Sean (Still together)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image via TLC)

Joanne and Sean, who secretly married before their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, had a chaotic season as they worked to gain permission from Joanne's family. Despite the challenges they faced, including concerns from Joanne's children about their relationship, the couple seems to have maintained their bond.

Sean's public comment on one of Joanne's Instagram posts in November 2024, where he praised her beauty, suggests that they are still together. He commented,

"Beautiful 🔥 Inside & out ✨"

While their future may have seemed uncertain during the season, it appears that Joanne and Sean are continuing their marriage despite some family hurdles.

Josh and Lily (Uncertain)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image via TLC)

Josh and Lily's relationship status has raised some questions following the conclusion of season 6. While they did get married by the end of the season, the couple has since deleted their joint social media accounts, including those on Instagram and TikTok, which they had previously used to share updates.

However, they still follow each other on their personal Instagram pages, which may suggest that they are still in contact. The lack of recent public posts or significant updates, though, leaves their current relationship status uncertain.

Corona and Ingi (Broken up)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image via TLC)

Corona and Ingi faced a tumultuous journey during season 6, with Corona expressing uncertainty about their future. At the end of the season, Corona was grappling with whether to return to school, while Ingi was unsure about their next steps together. There was a preview for that tell-all pointed to tension, with Corona suggesting their relationship had soured.

Ingi was the target of a harsh remark from Corona on her Instagram Stories, where she referred to him as a "punk ass bitch" and claimed he had been manipulative. Given these public statements and the unresolved issues hinted at in the tell-all trailer, it seems likely that Corona and Ingi are no longer together.

Statler and Dempsey (Broken up)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 (Image via TLC)

Statler and Dempsey's relationship was marked by frequent tension during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6, particularly when they decided to live in a van together. Statler hinted at trouble even before the season premiere, posting on social media about feeling taken advantage of by Dempsey, who allegedly manipulated her into helping pay off debts.

Additionally, Statler revealed in August 2024 that she would not be attending the tell-all, hinting at further complications in their relationship. Her decision to skip the tell-all, combined with her ongoing social media posts discussing their issues, strongly suggests that Statler and Dempsey have broken up.

The couple's lack of public interactions and Statler's cryptic posts confirm that their relationship has likely ended.

The couple's lack of public interactions and Statler's cryptic posts confirm that their relationship has likely ended.

