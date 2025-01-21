90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8 recap - Natalie shares details about her fight with Josh while Jasmine and Florian argue

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2's cast includes Bini and Ari, Brandon and Julia, Jasmine and Gino, Rob and Sophie, Stacey and Florian, and Natalie and Josh. In this reality TV series, the couples go on a trip to a desert oasis in Arizona as a getaway where they work towards their relationship through group therapy sessions.

Natalie and Josh were two couples who faced ups and downs in their relationship. In the previous episodes, Natalie asked Josh for a long-term commitment and to meet his family, but Josh was hesitant to do so. During her confessional interview in the newly released episode 8, Natalie expressed her frustrations regarding this matter.

Meanwhile, Florian got into an argument with Jasmine over not being invited personally to hangout with others.

90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8 titled Last Minute Invitation was released exclusively on TLC on January 20, 2025. The episode synopsis reads:

Trending

"Sandbox therapy leaves Sophie and Rob feeling vulnerable; Brandon hopes the honeymoon suite will bring romance with Julia, but she plans a big party instead; Florian's anger gets the best of him; Natalie isn't sure if Josh is still at the resort."

What happened on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8?

On 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 episode 8, Natalie told her fellow cast mates that she got into a verbal fight with Josh after s*x therapy. She stated that Josh started to argue with her and began talking about how he was not yet ready to introduce to her to his family.

Natalie, on the other hand, was insistent that it was the right time as they had been dating for three years, not "three months." She said:

"He started to go on about all our problems, that he's not sure he can bring me home, he's not sure how he can introduce me to his daughter. And what I'm saying to him is Josh it's been three years, it has not been three months."

The 90 Day: The Last Resort cast member shared she didn't understand why Josh was not ready for long-term commitment and was leading her on. Her fellow cast mates then shared that Josh had told them he was looking for stability and that Natalie was "all over the place."

After hearing this, Natalie was upset that Josh had said "different things" about his relationship to others. She continued:

"I don't know what to believe anymore, Josh is going around and says different things about our relationship. But to me he says also different things. Honestly, I don't know what is true anymore."

Later in the episode, Jasmine and Florian had a disagreement as well. Florian claimed that no one invited him personally for the hangout and that the behavior was not respectful. Jasmine clarified that they invited everyone "out loud" and that no one was being given personal invites.

They both started talking over each other until Giino and Julia had to intervene to calm down Florian.

Episode 9 will focus more on each couple's relationship, especially Natalie and Josh. New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 air every week on Mondays exclusively on TLC at 8/7c.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback