"A bit taken aback": Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello weighs in on Dr. Will's surprising move

Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello discussed Dr. Will’s unexpected behavior in a recent episode, particularly one surprising move in the Temple, during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. Published on February 4, 2025, Manganiello addressed Dr. Will’s quick acceptance of an offer and his subsequent reversal of the decision, saying,

“Me knowing the rules, I was still a bit taken aback when Dr. Will slapped the button that quickly and demonstratively.”

Manganiello underscored the unanticipated nature of Dr. Will’s actions and the tension it created in the game.

Joe Manganiello breaks down Dr. Will's controversial decisions on Deal or No Deal Island

Dr. Will’s decision-making at the Hammock excursion

Dr. Will’s departure from the hammock excursion added another layer of intrigue to his behavior on the Deal or No Deal Island. Manganiello explained the nature of the excursions on the show, noting that “ours are extremely strategic in nature,” and that decisions are carefully thought out. The host shared that Dr. Will's choice to depart was significantly affected by Dickson's intense fear of heights.

“The extra variable that threw everything off... was Dickson’s intense fear of heights. Dickson was so uncomfortable that even at that first level, he wanted out,” Manganiello stated.

Joe Manganiello emphasized that Dr. Will’s reaction to the situation was a result of this sudden realization.

“Dr. Will realized he made a mistake in trusting Dickson with his case value. He assumed Dickson would prioritize bringing back the highest possible cases,” Manganiello explained.

In the heat of the moment while seeing Dickson pull his rope, Dr. Will rushed to secure his safety, hoping that by pulling the rope first, he could gain some advantage. This decision ultimately led to a tense confrontation, with Manganiello highlighting that Dr. Will’s response was a “knee-jerk reaction.” He also noted that the excursion ended abruptly as the contestant left the set.

“Dr. Will, knowing he was now vulnerable... stormed off into the jungle, and we had to close out the excursion without him,” the host said.

The controversial deal reversal in the Temple

The tension from Dr. Will’s decisions escalated during his interaction with the banker at the Temple. After being offered $72,000, Dr. Will immediately pressed the button to accept the deal. However, this move was followed by a dramatic change of heart. In the EW interview, Manganiello explained the rules of the show, saying,

“A deal cannot be accepted or rejected until I verbally say, ‘Deal or No Deal.’”

Despite his knowledge of the rules, Manganiello expressed that he was still taken aback by Dr. Will’s quick decision to hit the button. As the episode progressed, Dr. Will reversed his decision after receiving backlash from other Deal or No Deal Island contestants. Manganiello observed Dr. Will's behavior and mentioned the potential motivation behind the reversal:

“I think Dr. Will was trying to score as many points with the crowd as he could before dropping the hammer on Dickson.”

The host's analysis of Dr. Will’s strategy highlighted the complex nature of the game, where players often test the limits of the rules for a competitive edge.

Dr. Will’s strategic play and impact on the game

Manganiello acknowledged that Dr. Will’s behavior exemplified the strategic depth of Deal or No Deal Island. He noted that Dr. Will as well as other veteran contestants have been pushing the boundaries of the game for an advantage.

“For two seasons in a row now, you’re seeing the veteran gamers pushing the limits of the rules,” Manganiello pointed out.

He further explained that players like Dr. Will are always looking for ways to manipulate the game to their advantage, making it clear that such moves are part of the game’s evolving nature. The Deal or No Deal Island host also took a moment to reflect on the broader implications of Dr. Will’s behavior, stating,

“No one wants to be seen as the bad guy when they put someone up against the Banker.”

Catch new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island every Tuesday at 9 PM on NBC and Peacock.

