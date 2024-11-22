“A lot to process”— The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow reveals John Janssen knew about Shannon’s crash after the reunion

In a surprising turn of events, following the season 18 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather Dubrow revealed a critical piece of information about Shannon Storms Beador’s 2023 car crash. This revelation came not during the reunion itself, but 36 hours after the cameras had turned off.

Heather further conveyed that she had been aware of this information for several months but needed to postpone sharing it with Shannon. In a candid conversation with her The Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, in the last few moments shown in the reunion episode, Heather responded to Emily that the delay was due to the complexity of the situation, stating,

“It was a lot to process, Emily.”

What happened after The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion

The Real Housewives of Orange County post-reunion reveal

During the final moments of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, viewers were surprised when the cameras returned after a short break, revealing that some important details had not been addressed during the initial filming.

The cast, including Shannon, Heather, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Tamra Judge, gathered at Emily Simpson’s house 36 hours after The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion was filmed, to discuss the new information. Emily started by saying,

“Seven months she’s known that piece of information, and she drops it after we film the reunion and they turn all the cameras off.”

This was related to a conversation that Heather had at a dinner party several months earlier. At the dinner, Heather had learned from John Janssen, Shannon’s ex-partner, that he had knowledge of the crash that led to Shannon’s DUI arrest. The dinner took place on the evening of the season 18 finale celebration, five months prior to the filming of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

What did Heather Dubrow reveal?

Heather Dubrow (Image via Getty)

Heather shared with the group that John had made a startling comment during the dinner. According to Heather, John had mentioned hearing the crash and shared information about the night of the accident. Heather said, recalling the conversation,

“I don’t remember why it came up, you were not the topic of conversation all night. Something comes up about the night of the accident, and John said, ‘Oh, I heard the crash.’ Tamra and I both went, ‘What the f**k? What are you talking about?’”

Shannon, who had not known that John was aware of these details, later discussed this moment with Heather after The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion had wrapped. Shannon recalled,

“When you mentioned that to me last night, I literally went numb. It was always an 'I'll never know the answer' but...”

Tamra Judge, who was also present at the aforementioned dinner, then corroborated Heather’s version of events.

“[John] said that when you took off and he heard the crash, he went to go run for you but his daughter stopped him and said, 'No dad, this isn’t good. You guys are fighting. I’m gonna go look.' And she went around the corner and said you were pulling off,” Tamra explained.

Heather further continued the story, emphasizing that John had described the night as one full of tension.

“He said it wasn’t a good night and things were said and done to each other,” Heather recalled.

To this, Tamra added that John had mentioned that there had been an altercation between him and Shannon.

Shannon Beador’s reaction

Upon hearing the information of the conversation, Shannon became visibly upset. The revelation stirred up emotions for her, but her co-stars, particularly Gina, offered support. Gina reassured Shannon, saying,

“The bottom line is, Shannon, you were having a really difficult time. And when you have alcohol, things get mixed up in your head and you make bad decisions. You have changed your relationship with alcohol.”

Expressing her concern about the implications of her actions, Shannon responded,

“But you guys, what if I did such bad things?”

To this, Gina responded,

“If you did something bad on the videos, you're gonna take responsibility for what you did just like you took responsibility for what you did that night. It doesn’t make you a terrible person.”

Tamra, offering a more empathetic view, added that the whole situation was a bad one since the start, but Shannon was "a human being” at the end of the day.

Why didn’t Heather and Tamra share this information sooner?

One of the questions that arose during the conversation at Emily’s house was why Heather and Tamra didn’t share this information with Shannon earlier. Emily asked the two why they didn’t tell Shannon what John had said about her over five months ago.

Implying that the information was not easy to process and required time before it could be shared, Heather stated that it was a lot to process. Further, Tamra added that she and Heather had discussed the matter extensively, trying to figure out the best way to approach Shannon with such sensitive details.

The delay in sharing the information was not due to any malicious intent but rather due to the difficulty of the situation and the need for careful consideration before addressing such a personal topic.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County are available to stream on Peacock.

