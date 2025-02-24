"All of this is orchestrated" - The Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy comments on Mia's breakup with Inc

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19, titled Reunion Part 2, premiered on Bravo on February 23. In the episode, Mia Thornton opened up about her recent breakup with Inc and shared that it was a lot for her to handle and she was going through a hard time.

Host Andy Cohen asked other cast members for their opinion on the situation. Wendy Osefo speculated that Inc might have been overwhelmed by the things that were said about him after he appeared in the show. She added that since Inc's appearance didn't turn out the way he and Mia thought they orchestrated a breakup to silently take him off the show.

"I feel as though [Mia] had this plan of [her] and Inc orchestrated for this season. It backfired on you. I think that you saw that it wasn't good for the brand and people weren't loving it. And so you said 'Let me drop Inc and let me start posting pictures, so it's more palatable. All of this is orchestrated," she said.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia says that she is still friends with Inc

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 19, Mia opened up about her recent breakup with Inc and shared that it was a lot for her to handle. She acknowledged the challenges of being in a public relationship and how outside influences could affect personal decisions.

Mia admitted that, at the time, she thought she was making the right decision. However, she later realized that she may have handled things the wrong way.

"And I'm bothered by it because I've worked so hard for my family. Like, I've been married for 11 years. My kids are amazing. I've worked really hard for everything that we have. And just to see it all kind of crumbled down, it's hard. Everything is hard," she continued.

Andy then asked Mia why they separated, referencing her tagline that stated, "Inc is permanent." In response, Mia explained that while Inc is her best friend and will always be a part of her life, they don’t need to have an intimate relationship to maintain their strong connection.

Reading one of the fan questions, Andy asked the rest of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 cast what they thought about Inc and their breakup.

Wendy felt that Inc was "kind" and a "respectable gentleman." She then shared her perspective on their break-up noting that Inc wasn't ready to receive the public scrutiny that came with being on The Real Housewives of Potomac. She added that outsiders, especially those who weren't familiar with reality TV, don’t realize the level of backlash that they could get from fans and viewers.

Wendy speculated that when Inc first started dating Mia, he was ready to appear on the Bravo series, to show his love for her. However, when the episode of his appearance aired, he was caught off guard and was overwhelmed by the public’s reaction and criticism which might have led to him taking himself off the show.

Gizelle Bryant chimed in that Inc. very much wanted to be on television and craved more camera time. She shared that she doesn't believe that Mia and Inc broke up and might still be together.

"I do not believe they broke up. I think they're still together. I think that it's very clear that Mia is aware of being trashed on social media as it relates to throwing Inc in front of Gordon and the whole triangle and the disaster and this disgustingness of it. And yeah, they're still together. Inc lives in Atlanta, Mia knows we're about to film again. Mia lives in Atlanta. She does not live in DC, Maryland or Virginia," Gizelle said.

Wendy agreed and speculated that Mia and Inc planned his appearance on the show. However, when things did not turn out the way they had hoped, they orchestrated their breakup to take Inc off the show. She added that Mia's ex-husband Gordon might also be in on their plan.

When The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion host Andy asked why they would do that, Wendy implied that it might be to create some drama on the show and attract some attention.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and stream on Peacock the following day.

