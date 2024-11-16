“Always had a job” — Love After Lockup cast member Joey reflects on his financial situation

Love After Lockup season 5 aired exclusively on We TV on September 15, 2023. Since then, a total of 47 episodes have been released, giving viewers a glimpse into the lives of cast members after their partner returned from prison. One of the couples, Joey and Kimberly, reunited and were seen trying to understand each other better.

As fans already know, Love After Lockup star Kimberly was worried about Joey's spending habits. Despite confronting him multiple times, the two got into an argument. They both discussed their financial responsibilities. During episode 47, which was released on November 15, 2024, on We TV, Joey shared that he had always taken care of himself. He continued:

"It's really annoying to me to have to ask Kimberly for money. I have always taken care of myself and always had a job."

The official synopsis of the reality TV series mentions how each couple adjusts to their lives after their partners are released from prison. It further continues:

"Couples reunite after their partners, who were serving time in prison, are released. However, things are not the same and they learn shocking facts about each other."

Love After Lockup couple Joey and Kimberly get into an argument about their finances

In episode 47 of Love After Lockup season 5, Kimberly expressed concern over Joey's spending habit. She wanted to make sure he didn't spend money on "things that don't matter." On the other hand, Joey told the cameras that he didn't like asking Kimberly for money and wanted to build something of his own.

During her confessional interview, Kimberly shared that she felt Joey was hiding something from her. When she asked him to get his phone, Joey told the Love After Lockup star that he couldn't find it. Returning back to their car, Kimberly saw that the phone was right in front of him. Kimberly confronted Joey about his overspending habit and keeping something a secret from her.

She told the cameras that Joey might still be in contact with "people from his past" who were in the "same boat" as him, which is why he was hiding his phone. Kimberly continued:

"Joey has been acting different for a few days now, he's been hiding his phone and I think he's talking to the people from his past. A lot of these people are in the same boat as he was."

Later in the episode, when the couple gets their new bank cards, Kimberly asks if a limit can be applied to spending. The bank manager said that a limit per every $2000 purchase could be applied; upon hearing this, Kimberly stated that this could still be "a lot of damage in one day." She asked once again:

"Can I put like a limit per purchase that he can't change?"

Then, Kimberly decided to download the app where she would receive alerts about each transaction. This made her more satisfied, but when Joey stopped nearby to make a purchase, Kimberly confronted him about overspending. She also told the cameras:

"I'm really concerned that there is something Joey is not telling me."

The two got into an argument. The upcoming episode 48 will dive deeper into Love After Lockup cast members' relationships and whether they can resolve the issues between them. Stream new episodes of Love After Lockup every week on Fridays at 8 pm ET exclusively on We TV.

