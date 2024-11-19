“Are you happy to be here?” — Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King questions Emma Crouch

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 premiered on October 7, 2024, on Bravo TV, with seven episodes released so far. In the November 18 episode, Gary King criticized Emma for lacking urgency in assisting guests and completing tasks.

Gary further asked:

"Are you happy to be here? I just, to be honest with you, I see a lot of a lack of urgency around everywhere. A lot of waiting around and watching us work."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 7 titled My Super Sideways Sixteen was released exclusively on Bravo TV on November 18, 2024. The episode synopsis reads as the following:

"Daisy confronts Chef Cloyce about his underwhelming meals; Keith draws a line in the sand with Danni; Gary grows frustrated with Emma; a family comes aboard to celebrate a sweet sixteen; a late-night emergency."

What happened between Emma and Gary on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 7?

On Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 7, Gary questioned Emma's job responsibilities and whether she wanted to work at the Parsifal III. When Emma was standing watching the guests have fun, Gary approached her asking why she was "standing there looking around." Then he asked Emma if she was happy to be working to which she responded with a yes.

Emma told Gary to give her examples and explain what he meant. To which the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member referred to Keith Allen putting a dock in the water and continued stating:

"Now I'm going in there putting the shower on, helping them out, giving them towels. And you're just standing there looking around. If I ask you to do things [and] you're like, 'No, I can't do it,' and then you go for a coffee and then it's a cigarette, and then it's another coffee, and then it's inside."

Then Emma stated that she didn't realize handing towels to the guests was an important duty as they could see the towels themselves. She continued mentioning that these claims were "unfair" and appeared out of nowhere. Gary further said:

"It just seems to me there's no sense of urgency. I mean, I don't know if you want to carry on working on yachts after this. But, I mean, it seems like you don't really want to be there."

Emma said she didn't like how Gary approached her with this observation and commented on her performance. However, Emma decided to be more urgent and alert when it came to fulfilling her duties and helping out the guests.

"You've had no feedback to give me, and then all of a sudden you've got all this feedback that dates back? It's a bit sh-tty," she says. "And it's really f-cking hard to improve when all you see is a snapshot," she said.

The upcoming episode 8 will reveal whether Emma will discuss her conversation with Gary with her fellow cast members. New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 air every Monday exclusively on Bravo TV at 9/8c and the next day on Peacock TV.

