Baddies Midwest Season 6 Episode 23 Recap: Feuds, confrontations, and more

The finale of Baddies Midwest season 6 aired on March 30, 2025. It featured Mel's exit after losing a fight to Ivori, followed by the cast's separation into four distinct travel groups heading to their final location. Natalie Nunn faced multiple disputes while traveling in a separate vehicle, including one with Rollie, while Scotty opted to travel alone.

The farewell gathering included Summer's attempt at reconciliation with Jela, interrupted goodbye speeches, and a chain distribution ceremony where Nene received the first recognition. Ahna Mac showed visible distress over her unresolved conflict with Summer, while Pretty P revealed a different side during her final appearance. The Zeus Network has scheduled the Baddies Midwest reunion special for next week.

Baddies Midwest season 6 ends with conflicts

The Baddies Midwest finale episode opened with a significant fight between Melanie Fox and Ivori, which carried strong emotions from their previous interactions on Young and Reckless season 2. The fight took an unexpected turn when Melanie showed unusual restraint, moving backward several times during the confrontation. After losing the altercation, Melanie made a quick exit from the show without participating in the final interviews or group activities.

The production team arranged transportation in three main groups. The first vehicle carried the original cast members, while another transported the newer additions to the show. Natalie, along with Rollie, traveled in a separate car. Scotty chose to move alone following an emotional outburst during the group's departure preparations.

During the drive to the final location, Natalie created a memorable scene while attempting to confront Scotty from her vehicle. The situation turned unexpectedly when Natalie got stuck in the car window. This incident highlighted the continuing friction between the two cast members, which had built up throughout the season.

The transportation drama intensified when Scotty decided to separate from the main group. Her decision came after a visible emotional breakdown, which required production intervention.

Final drama

Upon reaching the rainforest venue, Summer took the initiative to begin the farewell speeches. The Baddies Midwest star spoke about missing opportunities to form connections with Jela and highlighted positive moments, including her time in the rage room and her relationships with Dolly and Lex.

However, the peaceful atmosphere quickly changed when Jazmin Re'Nae attempted to deliver her goodbye message. Jazmin specifically called out Summer by name, prompting an immediate reaction. Summer responded by performing an impromptu Hawaiian dance, which completely disrupted the planned sequence of farewells and prevented Jazmine from delivering her prepared speech.

Ahna Mac demonstrated strong emotions during her final appearance, specifically regarding her unfinished conflict with Summer. Her reaction included a physical display of frustration as she moved against a wall. The production team needed to intervene during this moment to maintain order.

Confrontations

The disruptions continued through multiple farewell attempts. Nene made direct statements about her limited interactions with other cast members, which created immediate tension in the group. Biggie's attempt at a goodbye led to a heated exchange with Nene, resulting in strong words during the confessional segment. Several smaller arguments broke out as other cast members tried to share their closing thoughts.

Natalie conducted the "Baddies" chain distribution ceremony as the final segment of the episode. Nene received the first chain, followed by Pretty P securing the second position. The ceremony faced complications when Summer's presentation revealed an empty box. Summer eventually received her chain after the situation was resolved.

In another confrontation, Ahna engaged in a heated discussion with Nene, which brought Rollie into the conversation. Rollie pointed out specific differences in treatment between original cast members and new additions. This exchange led to multiple Baddies Midwest cast members speaking over each other as they tried to make their points.

Baddies Midwest season 6 reunion is set to air on April 13, 2025.

