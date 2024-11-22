"Being an adult"— House of Villains Victoria Larson breaks silence about her feud with Larsa Pippen

Victoria Larson, a cast member of House of Villains and former contestant on The Bachelor, recently addressed her ongoing feud with Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. In an interview with Decider on November 21, Larson reflected on the conflict, explaining her perspective on maintaining civility:

“I believe not arguing 24/7 is my being an adult.”

She described how tensions escalated between Pippen and her during the House of Villains, and how she managed to maintain composure despite their differences.

Victoria Larson discusses House of Villains feud with Larsa Pippen

According to Larson, her feud with Pippen stemmed from differences in personality and emotional expression.

“When you’re living in a house with people, things just get heightened very quickly,” she explained.

Larson noted that Pippen had criticized her for being emotional, which became a recurring point of contention. While acknowledging that emotions played a role in their disagreements, Larson emphasized that she sought to balance emotional expression with strategic gameplay, adding that emotions are not inherently negative but must be managed effectively in certain situations.

“At one point, I do overcome my emotions and get more into the game play,” she said.

Larson described the challenges of navigating such conflicts in the show’s high-pressure environment, stating that the combination of personalities and circumstances often intensified even minor disagreements.

Choosing civility over confrontation

Larsa Pippen Visits SiriusXM Miami (Image via Getty)

Larson emphasized her decision to avoid escalating the feud with Pippen, despite their differences.

“I don’t think it’s being fake necessarily if you can sit and eat with a person you’re having issues with. That is just coexisting,” she explained.

Larson likened the situation to professional environments, where individuals often coexist with others they may not personally like. This perspective shaped Larson’s approach throughout the House of Villains.

“We all have people we might not like at work, but you don’t have to attack those people constantly,” she said.

By focusing on maintaining civility, Larson sought to minimize unnecessary conflict while staying focused on her goals within the competition.

Connections and lessons learned

While the feud with Pippen presented challenges, Larson also formed positive relationships with other House of Villains cast members, including Teresa Giudice and Tiffany “New York” Pollard. Reflecting on her friendship with Giudice, Larson described it as a unique experience.

“I told Teresa: ‘I can’t believe you’re my friend. I grew up watching you on TV....It felt nice to see her having my back as I’m watching the show now.”

Larson also expressed admiration for Pollard’s insight and grounded personality.

“She’s given me good advice on a bunch of different things,” she said.

Larson was particularly intrigued by Pollard’s “psychic abilities” and interest in energy work, describing their conversations as engaging and meaningful.

Post-show reflections

Since the conclusion of filming, Larson has resolved personal matters, including paying off parking tickets and addressing traffic violations that had previously led to her license suspension.

“I did pay my parking tickets, got my license unsuspended, and got insurance... But now I sold my car anyway. Solved it!”, she said.

Regarding her interactions with other cast members post-show, Larson stated that she had stayed in touch with several of them, including Pollard, Kandy, and Safaree. However, she noted that she had no communication with Pippen or a few others, indicating that some relationships remained unresolved.

New episodes of House of Villains air on Thursdays at 10 pm ET/PT on E! and are available to stream on Peacock.

