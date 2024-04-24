Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Below Deck Mediterranean is set to premiere on Monday, June 3, at 9 pm Eastern Time on Bravo. The new installment of the show will premiere on the platform with a 75-minute episode, which will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Captain Sandy Yawn and a few returning crew members will be seen stepping aboard Mustique and an official statement by Bravo hinted that the crew will be seen navigating through "tumultuous waves" in season 9. The new installment of the reality TV show will feature "eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention, and a never-before-seen mechanical issue that orders all hands on deck."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: Release date and time

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 is set to release on June 3, at 9 pm Eastern Time. The upcoming season was filmed in Athens, Greece, and Bravo gave fans a glimpse into the same as they released an extended preview of the title.

The clip focuses on several crew members, including Captain Sandy Yawn, and also features her proposal to Leah Shafer earlier in September. Shedding light on season 9, the Bravo website states:

"Amidst a saga of delayed provisions, managing a complicated interior department and a medical emergency, Aesha strives to ensure the guests are treated to a five-star service experience. Chef Jono, a self-taught culinary architect, quickly learns he has high expectations to fill to prove his culinary capabilities to the guests."

It continues:

"Meanwhile, the deck crew faces its own hurdles and must learn that communication is key in order to successfully get through the season."

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9: What to expect

The upcoming season of Below Deck Mediterranean is set to include several exciting developments. It will feature returning yachties, including stew Aesha Scott, and longtime Captain Sandy Yawn, and will also give fans a glimpse into the life of stew Elena Dubaich, who filled in for Kyle Viljoen in season 7 when he hurt his ankle.

Additional cast members set to join them include:

Stew Bri Muller

Deckhand Joe Bradley

Chef Johnathan Shillingford

Bosun Iain Maclean

Nathan Gallagher

Gael Cameron

Some of the crew members from last season, including chief stew Tumi Mhlongo, stew Kyle Viljoen, and stew Natalya Scudder will not be part of the upcoming season.

Aesha has been working as a chief stew on Below Deck Down Under and is excited about her return. In the trailer, she expresses that she is all set to prove herself and says:

"I have so many butterflies! The Med is where it all started for me. I'm just so excited to prove myself."

However, the trailer sheds light on some challenges that Aesha faces. The short clip also gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Captain Sandy’s romantic proposal to her fiancée, Leah Shafer.

The combination of returning and new crew members will be sure to make for an exciting watch as the team sails to Greece for the first time.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 will premiere on Monday, June 3 at 9 pm Eastern Time on Bravo.