Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher debuts a changed appearance prior to the season 5 premiere

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher shocked fans with her updated new hair look, which significantly changed her appearance. Fans have been speculating that the season 5 date announcement will be made soon and they will see their favorite reality TV star on the Bravo spin-off series once again.

As per Below Deck Sailing Yacht's cast member Daisy Kelliher's official Bravo TV bio, she is a chief stew. Daisey belongs to a family that has a "yachting legacy."

She joined the show back in 2021 as Parsifal III’s Chief Stewardess under Captain Glenn Shephard's guidance. In her background description, Daisy Kelliher is stated as someone who can always be counted on, it further mentions:

"Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her parents – and many aunts and uncles – were yachties. Daisy has a lot to live up to when she returns to Parsifal III after a successful last two seasons and can always be counted on to give you a piece of her mind and let her hair down to have a good time."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher's new hair look

On May 23, 2024, Daisy posted an Instagram reel to her official account showing the before and after looks. She chopped her long blonde hair and got it short right above her shoulders, this new look changed her appearance. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star captioned the video:

"Hot girl summer coming in quick."

Daisy's comments were filled with compliments from her co-workers, cast members, and Bravo reality TV stars. Below Deck alum Kate Chastain and Fraser Olender, her co-stars Lucy Edmunds and Dani Soares, and former Below Deck Mediterranean cast members Katie Flood and Malia White praised Daisy's new look.

Later the same day, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star shared with her 402K followers on Instagram that she was happy with her haircut. She also thanked everyone for complimenting her and writing nice comments under her video.

However, this isn't the first time Daisy has transformed her appearance. After the season 4 finale was released, the chief stew changed her dirty blonde hair color to a mixture of golden and platinum blonde shades. Daisy first joined the Bravo TV series in 2021, where she had medium-length cut hair with brown and wheat highlights throughout her blonde hair.

Daisy Kelliher is a fashion inspiration for many reality TV fans, as she changes her hairstyle and color according to her fashion sense. Apart from influencing her followers on Instagram, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member has been traveling often since January 2024.

One of her many adventures included going to Colorado, Universal Studios, and Los Angeles, where she also attended a concert and visited Lindsay Hubbard. Moreover, she visited the Mother Wolf restaurant in Santa Monica, the Lock & Key club in Koreatown, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and Shirley's restaurant.

To see Daisy Kelliher's journey as a chief stew stream Below Deck Sailing Yacht seasons two, three, and four. Fans can also follow Daisy Kelliher or Bravo TV's official Instagram to stay updated with new teasers, sneak peeks, or updates regarding the upcoming season 5. As the filming for season 5 concluded in summer 2023, fans can expect a date announcement soon.

All episodes are available to watch on Bravo and Peacock.