Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 15 recap: Captain Glenn lays down rules after crew fails to follow them

The latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was released on January 20, 2025. Titled, Past the Boiling Point, the episode saw Captain Glenn enforce strict consequences after the crew violated his rules during their outing with charter guests.

In the previous episode, the crew celebrated with their charter guests, drinking beyond Captain Glenn’s strict two-drink limit. Glenn confronted the crew, reminding them that no one had forced them to exceed the limit.

To address this, Glenn fined each crew member 500 Euros, deducting the amount from their $23,000 tip share. While most accepted responsibility, Daisy said that she and Keith were "thrown under the bus," because of Gary’s excessive drinking. Tensions between Chase and Gary escalated during a disagreement over a task.

Despite the challenges, the crew prepared for their final charter of the season, with Chef Cloyce carefully planning to accommodate the guests' dietary restrictions.

Captain Glenn talks about rules to the crew of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

After the crew's night out, Captain Glenn addressed a breach of the yacht's rules and gathered the crew to tell them that their actions were not acceptable. The Captain reminded them of the two-drink policy, which had been disregarded by most.

Chase was the only crew member who adhered to the limit, while Gary admitted to consuming around ten drinks. Keith and Daisy acknowledged having four to five drinks each. In a confessional, Daisy admitted that she "f**ked up big time," but felt like she and Keith were "thrown under the bus because of Gary's actions."

To address the situation, Glenn imposed a fine of 500 euros on each crew member, deducting it from their tip share. The crew agreed to the decision and walked out of the meeting. The total tip was $23,000 and was divided among the team with reduced shares for Daisy, Keith, and Gary. Glenn stated that this measure was necessary to uphold professionalism aboard the yacht.

Meanwhile, developments between Chase and Danni continued to unfold. In a confessional on the latest episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Chase shared that the "boatmance has changed into real romance" for him.

Chase and Gary’s disagreement escalates in this episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

The crew members, Chase and Gary clashed over a task in Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Gary asked Chase to fix the yacht’s name using halyards and a bosun’s chair for safety.

"You want to go hang over the back to fix the name. I think some of them might be lifting or there's tape coming off," Gary said.

Chase, however, argued that he could complete the task faster without following Gary's method. Captain Glenn intervened, siding with Gary and reminding Chase to follow proper procedures. In a confessional, Gary explained that working aloft was "one of the most dangerous tasks on the yacht."

The disagreement continued when Gary returned and confronted Chase about involving Glenn. Chase defended his actions, stating he deserved "credit," for his work.

“I do my job, and I do it fast. I could do Gary’s job blindfolded,” Chase noted.

The tension escalated, leading to a heated exchange as both crew members voiced their frustrations. Gary stated that if Chase did not follow his instructions in the future, he should address it with him directly before involving Glenn. The conversation ended on that note.

Meanwhile, the crew shifted their attention to preparing for the next charter, a girls’ trip with specific dietary needs. Chef Cloyce carefully planned to meet the guests’ requirements, ensuring every detail was addressed. The evening ended with the crew going out for drinks.

New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs every Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.

