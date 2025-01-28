Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 finale recap: Gary reacts to Daisy kissing Keith as the crew bids farewell

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 16, titled The Bitter End, premiered on January 27 on Bravo. It marked the last episode of the season as the cast tried to resolve their issues.

The episode started with Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks having a conversation about their potential future together. The two shared their expectation in their confessional and later mutually agreed to put it to rest.

A day later, the crew hosted a farewell party, during which Gary King saw Daisy Kelliher kissing Keith Allen. Gary confronted Daisy about it and expressed his feelings for her.

At the end of the episode, the crew said their goodbyes to each other and bid their farewell to the season.

The synopsis for the episode read:

"Daisy tries to balance past and present as she considers her attraction to both Gary and Keith; after an eventful final night out, the crew says their final goodbyes."

What happened on Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 16?

Chase and Danni share their expectations of each other

At the start of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episode 16, Chase and Danni expressed their expectations of each other.

Chase shared in his confessional that he and Danni mutually agreed that the two wouldn't put any labels on their connection. He explained that he wouldn't be able to commit to a relationship with Danni, whom he had only known for two weeks.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star added that he had plans after leaving the yacht while Danni was going to Australia and then South Africa. He admitted that while he liked his costar, he wasn't willing to change his plans for her.

"That just sucks to think that I probably romanticized this whole relationship in my head, but he's just like, 'You live there. I live here. Sorry. We'll keep in touch'. It's just so unfair. I literally just wanna like go and like eat a tub of ice cream in my bed and like not talk to anybody," Danni reacted in her confessional.

When the two met later that day, Chase shared in his confessional that he was trying to find a way to resolve and end things with Danni on a positive note.

Gary expresses his feelings for Daisy

A day later, the crew hosted a party to celebrate their last night on the yacht. During the celebration, Gary saw Daisy kissing Keith and expressed in his confessional:

"It's not easy seeing someone that you care about hooking up with someone else, especially when they're doing it in front of you all the time," the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star said.

Gary went over to her Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-star and told her that he still had "serious feelings" for her. He revealed to her that he came on to this charter season hoping that he could reconcile things with her and they could resume their relationship.

When Daisy asked Gary what he wanted her to say, he told her that he wasn't expecting her to reciprocate his feelings, instead he was bracing himself for rejection.

He even told her Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar to dismiss him and their relationship, saying "Good riddance."

"Here we go again. You can't come at me saying that you have serious feelings [for me]. You can't. I don't know why we can't get to a- a ground that we're like, okay on. You- you say this sh*t, but you never act on it, you act so impulsively," Daisy said before leaving the conversation.

The last tip meaning and farewell

Before the celebration party, Captain Glenn Shephard gathered his crew for the last tip meeting of the season. He announced that their last charter guests left a generous $21,000 tip, giving each crew member $2,000. Additionally, he revealed that the total tips for the season amounted to an impressive $188,000.

A day after the party, the crew said their goodbyes to each other and shared brief plans of what they were going to do next.

Towards the end, Daisy addressed her relationship with Gary in her confessional and said that they were attracted to each other. However, she added that Gary was in a bad place at the moment and she didn't want to be a part of it.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 5 episodes are available on Bravo.

