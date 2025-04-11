"Best we've ever had"—The Great American Baking Show judge Prue Leith admits this season's bakers perform like professionals

The Great American Baking Show season 3 premiered on Roku on April 11, 2025, bringing a new lineup of U.S.-based bakers to the tent. On the same day, one of the show's judges, Prue Leith, appeared on PIX11 News, where she discussed what viewers can expect this season. When asked about the quality of the bakers, Leith responded:

"I think this year's bakers American bakers are the best we've ever had they really really are fantastic."

She was also asked whether there is a difference between American and British bakers. Leith explained that the talent is equal on both sides but emphasized that this particular group of The Great American Baking Show contestants matched professional standards.

Prue Leith says The Great American Baking Show showcases top-tier American bakers

Bakers reach a new level of skill

Leith described this season’s bakers as "skillful," noting their technical abilities and consistency. She emphasized that their work stood out even in comparison to past seasons of The Great American Baking Show. When asked whether one group typically outperforms the other, Leith stated while referring to both British and American bakers:

"I think they're both as skillful as each other."

However, she maintained that this year’s American cast has exceeded expectations. Her remarks aligned with the preview clip aired during the interview, which featured Paul Hollywood being impressed with a contestant’s mint chocolate dessert. After tasting it, he said:

"The mint with the cream is a genius idea because it lightens the whole chocolate and it's such a beautiful flavor."

The dish earned a handshake from Hollywood.

Quality of judgment and significance of handshakes

The interview also touched on the value of the Paul Hollywood handshake, a symbolic moment on the show. Leith explained that for many bakers, receiving a handshake surpasses even winning the competition in personal meaning.

"I think it means more to the bakers to get a handshake from Paul Hollywood than to become star baker or to win the show," she explained.

She added that handshakes are not given lightly and are only offered when Paul Hollywood believes a bake meets his standard of being "absolutely perfect." She admitted that even when she feels a recipe meets that standard, Hollywood sometimes withholds the gesture.

"Very occasionally I think it's absolutely perfect and he doesn't give them a handshake and I fear this would happen this time."

The selection process ensures baking expertise

During the conversation, Leith described a detailed application system designed to filter for baking ability. She explained how contestants are usually selected:

"They just go online and they fill in an enormous and rather complicated application form which sorts out the ones who just think it would be fun to be on telly and people who really know how to bake."

She also pointed out the scale of The Great American Baking Show, given the size of the applicant pool, emphasizing that with "over 300 million people in America," the show must narrow it down to "the best 10."

The Great American Baking Show season 3 is now streaming on Roku.

