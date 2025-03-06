Big Brother alum Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin arrested for alleged shoplifting: Reports

Former Big Brother winner Mike "Boogie" Malin was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from multiple CVS pharmacy locations in Los Angeles on January 29, 2025. As reported by TMZ, the Burbank Police Department confirmed that Malin, 54, was detained after officers received reports of theft at two separate CVS stores in the San Fernando Valley area.

Police located Malin's car with the engine running at the second location and waited for his return before taking him into custody. After gathering statements from witnesses at both locations, police transported Malin to jail.

Malin was booked for misdemeanor theft and later released with a citation ordering him to appear in court at a future date. This incident adds to Malin's extensive legal troubles following his $500,000 win on the CBS reality competition in 2006.

Burbank Police Department officials detailed the events leading to Big Brother star Malin's arrest after receiving calls about shoplifting incidents at two CVS locations in the San Fernando Valley. According to the police report, an employee at the first store confronted Malin outside the establishment after he allegedly exited with unpaid merchandise.

The witness reported that Malin walked back into the store after being confronted, placed the items on the ground, and then departed the scene in his vehicle. Police believe he then drove to another CVS location in the area to continue his alleged theft activities.

Law enforcement officers, aware that shoplifters often target multiple stores of the same chain, searched nearby CVS locations. They located Malin's unoccupied car at a second pharmacy with the engine still running and hazard lights activated.

Officers waited for the Big Brother star to return to his vehicle. When he appeared minutes later, they detained him for investigation. During this time, an eyewitness from the second store positively identified Malin as the person who had stolen two bottles of alcohol and several energy drinks from that location.

Previous legal troubles

Big Brother 7 star Mike Boogie Malin (Image via Getty)

This shoplifting arrest marks another chapter in Malin's history of legal problems spanning over a decade. His first major legal issue emerged in 2011 when he faced a lawsuit for embezzlement related to a restaurant business. The court ordered Malin to pay approximately $800,000 in damages following the conclusion of this civil case.

In August 2019, Malin was arrested for a more serious offense when he allegedly stalked his former Big Brother alliance member and friend, Dr. Will Kirby. By June 2021, the stalking case reached its conclusion when Malin pleaded no contest to the charges. According to People magazine, the court sentenced him to two years of probation and ordered him to pay Kirby $44,000 in restitution.

Shortly after his stalking case, Malin faced another legal issue in August 2020 when authorities arrested him for driving under the influence. As per the Daily Mail, he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge, adding to his mounting legal problems during this period.

In 2022, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, which led to the liquidation of his assets to cover outstanding debts. This financial collapse represented a stark contrast to his earlier status as a successful reality TV winner and restaurant owner.

Current status

Following his January 2025 shoplifting arrest, Malin was released from police custody with a citation requiring his appearance in court at a later date. The specific court date has not been publicly disclosed by the Burbank Police Department or Los Angeles County court system.

As of the time of writing this article, there have been no public comments or statements from Malin's side regarding the news. Malin's most recent television appearance occurred in 2018 when he briefly featured on Big Brother 20 to discuss gameplay strategy with current contestants. Since then, he has maintained a relatively low public profile until this recent arrest brought him back into media attention.

Fans can watch Big Brother’s episodes online on the CBS network.

