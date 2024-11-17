"Challenge for me" - Love is Blind: Argentina star Maria opens up on her intimacy issue with Mauricio

Love is Blind: Argentina episode 7 premiered on November 13 on Netflix. It followed the engaged couple coming off their honeymoon and exploring their connection in the real world.

Maria and Mauricio were one of the hopeful singles who got engaged after establishing a connection inside the pods. While the couple shared a strong emotional connection, they lacked in the physical intimacy department.

In episode 7, Maria expressed in her confessional that she struggled to connect on a "physical level" with her Love is Blind: Argentina fiance because they were constantly surrounded by cameras and it was challenging for her.

"Last night we talked about a topic that we had been avoiding for a while. Expressing affection and connecting with each other on a physical level. I mentioned that we're constantly surrounded by cameras, and that's a challenge for me," Maria said.

Trending

Love is Blind: Argentina couple Maria and Mauricio open up about their intimacy issue

In Love is Blind: Argentina episode 7, Mauricio shared that he was a designer and his store carried multiple brands. He took María to his outlet in Moreno to show her where he worked. His fiance was very excited to try on the clothes that were present in the store.

The couple at a fun time as María put on several outfits and even managed to convince Mauricio to try one of those.

"He gives me tips on which clothes look good on me, and which don't look good. He was so respectful and affectionate You can tell he loves his job," María shared in her confessional.

María later revealed in her confessional that she had a hard time being physically intimate with Mauricio because of the multiple cameras that were constantly around them.

"Mauricio thinks that it's because of my insecurities, and that in the beginning, he tried to be more physically affectionate, but had to back off. And, yeah. I think he may be right," she added.

The Love is Blind: Argentina couple was later joined by Mauricio's sister, Susana, who asked them about their experience on the show. María described their experience as "crazy" as they could only "hear each other's voices".

Chiming in on the conversation, Mauricio recalled that one of the first questions María asked him was if he was good in bed. He joked that despite the inquiry his fiance wasn't very intimate with him.

"It's hard to say whether or not we got intimate. It's a bit tricky. We had some close encounters, you might say. We first connected in an emotional sense and the physical aspect came afterwards. We went into it knowing there was already an emotional connection," María shared in her confessional.

The Love is Blind: Argentina contestants further added that they didn't have that initial stage of seduction, that initial s*xual chemistry, or that eroticism. She expressed that she wants that thing in their relationship.

Maria felt that the couple needed to explore that part of their connection a little bit more. They should express themselves in a way that feels more physically seductive, and flirtatious.

While they haven't fully overcome their intimacy issues, Mauricio later shared in episode 7 that they manage to connect on an intimate level during private moments, like during their shared time in the bathtub. Maria added in her confessional that she preferred to keep their private moments to themselves and away from the camera.

Love is Blind: Argentina episodes 1 to 8 are now available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback