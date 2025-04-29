Cheat: Unfinished Business - Release date, trailer, and more explored

Netflix’s new reality series Cheat: Unfinished Business, hosted by Amanda Holden, brings together ex-couples torn apart by cheating.

The show features emotional confrontations as the couples decide whether to fix their relationships or move on. All nine episodes will be available to stream on Netflix starting Wednesday, April 30.

Amanda shows concerns about whether the cheaters can win forgiveness and win back their lost love or if they have to accept that their romance is gone.

Cheat: Unfinished Business trailer shows heated discussions between partners

Anticipation has increased as the trailer for the series was released and is giving fans a preview of the relationship-focused retreat where participants meet up with their exes. The one-minute teaser depicts the couples engaged in contentious arguments while dramatically addressing the crucial question, "What is cheating?"

"Cheating is one of the most heartbreaking betrayals of trust." Amanda states in the trailer.

Cheat: Unfinished Business has invited eight ex-lovers to a retreat where they will have the opportunity to mend their damaged relationships and hearts. There will be arguments between ex-partners on what behaviors constitute adultery and why their relationships ended, and some will reach reconciliation.

One couple is having a heated argument about going to an ex-partner's residence, while another couple is debating the limits of sharing a bed with someone who is not in the relationship.

Set in an exclusive resort in Mallorca, Spain, Amanda will work with relationship expert Paul C. Brunson to address the broken relationships and give the split couples a chance at reconciliation. According to the Netflix series, the ex-partners have a lot of issues to resolve.

Meet the Hosts and the couples

Amanda started as a contestant on Blind Date at the age of 19 in 1991, which catapulted her into the spotlight, and now she gets to host Cheat: Unfinished Business. Her works as an actress and author include Jonathan Creek (1997), Marple (2004), and Wild at Heart (2006).

TV relationship guru Paul C. Brunson, best known for his roles on the Married at First Sight franchise and Celebs Go Dating, will guide the former couples through their troubles and will help them reach healthy resolutions.

The resort will be complete with a "Reckoning Room" for resolving disputes, set up by Paul. Here are the couples that will be appearing on the show:

Rebecca and Biggs

Amberley and Kieran

Jazz and Craig

Rebecca C and Dan

Steph and Andre

Tegan and Shaun

Olivia and Liam

Lucia and Conor

The couples will have to decide if things between them might work out or not and whether there is still a romance worth fighting for. Will more truths be coming out, or will they lie to each other?

This is their chance to turn to the experts to get some clarity and either rekindle their romance or find closure.

Watch Cheat: Unfinished Business on Netflix on April 30, 2025.

