90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 is set to air Episode 12 this week on Sunday, November 16, 2024. The segment will see Sunny and Veah at odds due to the presence of the latter's ex-boyfriend Rory.

Previously on the show, Veah had Rory accompany her to South Africa when she met Sunny but didn't let her boyfriend know about his presence. Tensions between them will continue to rise as in Sunday's episode, Veah will be put on the spot as Rory and Sunny clash.

The three go out to play pool when Sunny questions Rory's attachment to Veah. He asks the ex-boyfriend if he will be able to take a step back if he becomes a problem in their relationship. Rory tells Sunny if Veah tells him she doesn't need him and is happy with Sunny, he will respect it.

Sunny asks his girlfriend how she feels about the situation and the cast member says she doesn't want Rory to go home. This escalates the argument between them. The clip ends with a cliffhanger with Sunny telling Veah:

"Choose what you want."

Veah has a choice to make in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7's upcoming episode

Veah, who traveled to South Africa to be with her boyfriend, Sunny, had her confidant and ex-boyfriend Rory join her on the trip. His presence has been seen as a point of conflict in their relationship in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 and will continue to cause conflict between the couple in the upcoming episode.

In a sneak peek uploaded on the show's official Instagram account, @90DayFiance, While playing pool, Sunny tells Rory he wants to start a new relationship with Veah. He asks him if he would leave her alone if his presence turns out to be a problem between them. Rory says if Veah tells him she is happy and doesn't need him in South Africa, he will respect it.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Seaon 7 cast member asks Veah her thoughts on the situation and she says she doesn't want Rory to leave. She adds that she was still scared because of a fight she and Sunny had and says she is scared they will fight more in the future.

Veah says she will feel better if Rory stays. Sunny reminds her they were fighting because of Rory and Veah says she doesn't want to fight with him. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 star tells Sunny and Rory she wants them to get along.

While speaking to Rory, Sunny compares his relationship with Veah and her attachment to Rory and says their friendship is more important to her. Rory tells Sunny he and Veah have to discuss that and Sunny insists that Rory "sees" it. He adds that Rory is not supposed to be in South Africa with them.

"I'm not the f*cking problem," Rory says.

Sunny tells him he is the problem and the two argue. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 female star asks if he thinks Sunny is happy about his presence. He asks if Rory thinks Sunny is comfortable with him. Rory says he doesn't "f*cking care" about his comfort.

"You're some f*cking dude she met on the internet. I put my life on pause to give her the opportunity to f*cking meet you," Rory says.

Sunny says it doesn't make sense while Rory urges him to "appreciate" it. Veah asks Rory not to call the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member "names" and tells them to "calm down." Sunny asks Veah why she doesn't tell Rory to go home. He questions whether she doesn't feel "safe" with him.

"You literally threatened to break up with me," Veah states.

Sunny tells his girlfriend he wants her to come to South Africa to spend time with her and asks her to make a choice.

Tune in on Sunday, November 18, 2024, to see what happens next between Sunny, Rory, and Veah on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 7 on TLC.

