"Classy Larsa" — House of Villains star Victoria reacts to Larsa verbally abusing her

House of Villains season 2 episode 7, titled Blood Bath, aired on November 14, 2024, on E!. In the latest segment, tensions flared between two contestants, Larsa and Victoria, leading to an all-out confrontation.

The argument unfolded during a group dinner where Larsa's abused Victoria by calling her a "piece of s**t." Victoria responded to this situation, as she said:

“Classy, Larsa"

Larsa replied to her:

“I’m super classy. You’re super crazy.”

For the unversed, the show House of Villains brought together reality TV stars to compete for a $200,000 prize. In season 2, the clash between Larsa and Victoria turned out to be one of the key moments of episode 7. While Victoria decided to walk away from the dinner table, Larsa continued to take a dig at her.

What happened between Larsa and Victoria in House of Villains?

In House of Villains episode 7, the argument started with a comment by Teresa directed towards one of the other contestants about cooking, which quickly escalated. Larsa complained that it was hard to cook for someone she didn’t like, referring to Victoria.

When Victoria expressed confusion, Larsa pointed to a past incident, claiming that Victoria’s dog had urinated on expensive handbags. In response, Victoria called Larsa “delusional and annoying,” setting the tone for their verbal fight at the dinner table.

During the heated exchange in House of Villains, Victoria tried to leave the conversation behind, saying:

“I’m going to go eat by myself because I’m not trying to argue non-stop.”

But Larsa, unfazed, called Victoria a “piece of s**t.” Despite Teresa’s attempt to mediate, the duo continued with their quarrel, with Larsa claiming, “I love how you play victim.” Meanwhile, Victoria said:

“I’m not playing a victim! Goddamn, I don’t want to sit with you.”

Why did things get heated?

The tension between Larsa and Victoria had been brewing for some time, partly fueled by Larsa’s dislike for Victoria’s behavior. Larsa, in a confessional, said that she didn’t understand why Teresa liked Victoria, calling her “nasty” and “mean.”

The ongoing friction between the two came to a head in episode 7. “I’ve been nothing but nice to her,” Larsa insisted during the dinner conversation. Just as she completed her statement, a flashback clip was played where she was seen abusing Victoria.

Victoria, on the other hand, expressed her frustration in a confessional:

“F*** Larsa. I’m literally breathing, and it pisses her off.”

The rising "toxicity"

The feud between Larsa and Victoria had always been a focal point since House of Villains season 2 started. Even Teresa, who often found herself caught in the middle, commented on the situation:

“Larsa and Victoria keep going at each other, and I’m put in the middle. I just want them to hash out whatever they need to hash out and don’t get me involved.”

Larsa also mentioned how the situation between her and Victoria had become "toxic."

Highlights of House of Villains episode 7

While the Larsa-Victoria feud dominated the episode, several other key moments added to the drama. The villains participated in a Battle Royale Challenge called 'Blood on Your Hands,' where they had to trick each other into opening bags filled with fake blood. The challenge, wrapped in deception, came down to Victoria and Kandy Muse, with Kandy ultimately winning Supervillain of the Week.

Kandy’s victory was a pivotal moment in the episode, especially after she had lost several allies in previous weeks. She decided to nominate Safaree, Victoria, and Larsa for elimination.

In a separate plotline, Wes, another contestant, devised a strategy by creating a fake immunity pass, which he hoped would deceive his fellow villains. Though his plan was intricate, it ultimately raised suspicions, particularly from Kandy, who sensed something off about Wes’ pitch.

Season 2 of House of Villains continues to air on Thursday nights at 10/9c on E!.

