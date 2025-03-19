"Compensation Package" — When Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared the four key things to look for when job hunting

In a LinkedIn post from June 7, 2018, Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec noted that job hunting was an important skill for people who were looking for a new job or wanting to switch careers. He pointed out that these days people don't stick with the same company for their entire career and look for a job switch within two to three years of joining.

Ad

To help job seekers find the right opportunity, Robert shared four key factors to consider when searching for a great position.

One of the tips he mentioned was being clear about what they were expecting from their Compensation Package. He noted that before considering or accepting a position, job seekers should have a good understanding of what salary they wanted, the vacation time they needed, and other extra perks they wished for.

Ad

Trending

"Compensation Package," one of his four secrets read.

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec's essential checklist for job seekers

1. Company Culture

Ad

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec shared that a job seeker can learn a lot about the company they are applying for by learning about their working culture. He noted that through it a person can tell a lot about how satisfied their current employees were, how much they were being valued, and how senior management would treat them if they joined.

Robert suggested that job seekers should only join a company whose values align with theirs, as it would help them better fit in and work in their given environment.

Ad

2. Career Fulfillment

As his second point, Robert advised against taking an "easy" job. He urged individuals to look for job roles that were challenging and would take them out of their comfort zone and propel them forward in their skills. He added that if the new position doesn't "intimidate" the joiner, they should look for something else.

"I love sharing the story of our SVP of Technical Operations who started with us as a project manager 7 years ago. He showed initiative, learned different areas of the business and has excelled as a leader on our team. Take the initiative and rise to the occasion – onwards and upwards!" the Shark Tank judge added.

Ad

3. Compensation Package

Ad

In his next point, the Shark Tank judge noted that compensation was an "undeniable determining factor" when a person had to decide on one job role over another.

So he urged job seekers to be completely clear about what things they wanted in their compensation package. This could include setting a certain amount they wanted as a salary from their new job and/or thinking about vacation time and extra perks that could be included in it.

Ad

"Be gracious but clear about what you’re expecting in your compensation package – whether that’s for your salary, vacation time, benefits, or the extra perks. There should be no room for surprises after you’ve signed the contract," he noted.

4. Industry Growth

Lastly, Robert noted that people shouldn't take job roles in a company that wasn't going anywhere. He suggested joining companies where they could see a clear vision for their growth in their respective fields.

Ad

The Shark Tank investor pointed out that most people don't realize the importance of interviewing the company they are joining. He urged the job seekers to ask a lot of "tough questions" about the company to get a better understanding of where the company was going and if they could see a future for themselves in it.

"You don’t want to join a sinking ship, so get their vision for the future and make sure it’s one you can get behind," he concluded.

Ad

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback