"Complies with laws" — Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary reflects on the future of ByteDance

Kevin O'Leary, "Mr. Wonderful" from Shark Tank, discussed the legal challenges a buyer would face if TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, decided to sell. On January 23, 2025, O'Leary shared clips of his Fox Business and CNN interviews on Instagram (@kevinolearytv).

In the videos, O'Leary underlined the significance of complying with U.S. laws, particularly the Supreme Court's strict ruling against using any part of TikTok's existing Chinese algorithm. Highlighting his consortium's unique position, O'Leary said,

"As long as it complies with the laws of Congress and the order from the Supreme Court, we can move forward. But not a single line of Chinese code can be used."

His remarks come amidst widespread speculation about the platform's future and heightened scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators. O'Leary, who rose to fame on Shark Tank for his sharp business acumen, has been actively involved in a bid alongside Frank McCourt to acquire TikTok.

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary reflects on TikTok's future

In his interviews, O'Leary shed light on the competitive landscape for acquiring TikTok, asserting that his syndicate, led with Frank McCourt, is the only serious bidder with a viable proposal. On Fox Business, he emphasized the critical role of adhering to legal requirements, noting,

"We’ve been to the Hill this week talking to senators and congressmen about what we've got. We can move it over without a single line of Chinese code and allow Americans to sequester their own data so there’s no leakage."

He framed the process as both a technical challenge and a legal necessity, positioning his team as the frontrunner due to their compliance-ready solution. On CNN, O'Leary reiterated the challenges posed by the legal framework governing the sale of ByteDance, particularly the Supreme Court’s unanimous 9-0 decision.

He highlighted the ruling’s strict prohibition against incorporating any part of TikTok’s original algorithm, describing the implications as non-negotiable.

"That ruling from the Supreme Court said there is no option for any bidder to use one single line of the five billion lines of code... You can't do it. No flexibility. No optionality. Not a single line of code. Or you are breaching a federal law."

O’Leary dismissed competing bids as technologically unfit to meet strict regulations, emphasizing his team's exclusive, law-compliant proposal. Optimistic about their chances, he highlighted their advanced technology and focus on U.S. regulations as key advantages.

While others, including influencers like MrBeast, have shown interest, O’Leary stressed that his team has the only viable plan, calling the sale a critical moment for data sovereignty and national security.

Who is Kevin O'Leary?

Kevin O’Leary is a prominent entrepreneur, investor, and television personality best known for his role on Shark Tank. Nicknamed "Mr. Wonderful" for his no-nonsense approach, O'Leary has built a reputation for making tough deals and delivering sharp critiques.

His entrepreneurial journey began with SoftKey Software Products, which he launched from his basement. The company’s rapid growth led to a $3.7 billion sale to Mattel in 1999, marking one of the largest deals in the consumer software industry. Kevin stated in his Shark Tank biography,

"Here's how I think of my money: As soldiers. I send them out to war everyday. I want them to take prisoners and come home, so there's more of them."

Beyond Shark Tank, O’Leary is involved in various business ventures, including O'Leary Funds, a mutual fund company he founded to manage his wealth. Known for his disciplined investment philosophy, O'Leary frequently shares insights on finance and entrepreneurship on his Instagram.

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC at 8/7c.

