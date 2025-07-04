"Connected to the land I come from" — Alone Australia's Shay Williamson shares how ancestral knowledge led him to win season 3

After 76 days in Tasmania’s West Coast Ranges, Shay Williamson emerged as the winner of Alone Australia season 3. His success, he explained, stemmed from deep-rooted knowledge passed through generations.

“I built my life around the bush back home and became intimately connected to the land I come from, learning how our ancestors gathered food and lived in nature.”

He mentioned that the foundation guided his choices and survival strategies across the competition. In Shay’s words, Alone Australia allowed him “to put all that to the test, in a completely foreign environment.”

Generational knowledge in action

Shay’s background as a professional trapper played a central role in how he managed to endure the 76-day challenge. Drawing from years of experience living off the land, he leaned into traditional methods to stay nourished and prepared.

“Living in the bush and off the land has been my life’s passion since I was a kid,” he said.

He explained that his familiarity with nature became the basis of his survival. He shared that he went through both difficult and rewarding moments as he pushed through the experience and found where he could “sustainably live” in the wilderness, even imagining staying there permanently if necessary.

The Alone Australia season 3 winner looked back on his strategy for dealing with unknown ground when he struggled to acquire food and get used to the new environment.

Williamson quoted that even with the shift in surroundings, he used what he had learned growing up, highlighting that he constructed life in terms of his childhood surroundings, the platform that enabled him to transform enduring routines into strategies for the competition.

Purpose beyond survival

Before joining the show, Shay had a personal goal related to his family's future. He stated that "from day one," his objective was to return home with money, no matter how long it took or how challenging the process would be. His intention was not only to push himself physically and mentally but also to establish a more secure lifestyle for his loved ones.

Williamson acknowledged the sacrifices involved in making it to the end.

“I got the opportunity out there to put all that to the test, in a completely foreign environment. Mother Nature’s Colosseum.,” he stated.

He explained that the clarity of purpose served as his motivation as conditions became more difficult over time. Shay revealed he vowed he’d do whatever it took, even lasting 300 days to win.

He reflected on how seriously he took the challenge and the importance he placed on ancestral knowledge throughout his time in isolation.

Coming home with the win

On Day 76, Shay anticipated a routine health check. Instead, he was met by his wife, who confirmed he had outlasted all other participants. Upon hearing the news, Shay said,

"$250K is life-changing for our family. Now I get to go home to my little slice of paradise.”

The Alone Australia season 3 winner reflected on what the experience meant for him and his loved ones.

“I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to help my family in this way, doing what I love for the people I love,” he said.

All episodes of Alone Australia season 3 and its reunion special are now available on SBS On Demand.

