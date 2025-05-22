"Cruel prank": Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Demi Engemann reacts to triggering pregnancy game on girls’ trip

During a group trip to Arizona shown in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2's latest episode, Demi Engemann participated in a game introduced by Layla Taylor called Pregnancy Roulette. The group activity involved taking pregnancy tests, concealing the results, and randomly selecting one. Engemann reacted emotionally after picking a positive test and stated:

“This is a cruel prank because what if someone is and it’s not me?”

The game, intended to follow a trend from TikTok, became a triggering experience for Engemann, who had recently discussed her fertility issues in a prior episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Demi Engemann reacts to a triggering moment during the group pregnancy test game

The format and origin of the pregnancy roulette game

Layla Taylor brought the game to the group, citing TikTok as her inspiration. Each woman took a pregnancy test and placed it into a bowl without revealing the result. The rules required each participant to draw a test at random, with no indication of whose result they were revealing.

Taylor told the group she was a week late and thought the game would be a light moment during the trip. Most of the women were unfamiliar with the concept of the game. Several of them agreed to participate, though no objections were voiced on camera regarding how it might affect others.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives episode showed that multiple test results were positive, and some participants used the moment to disclose their pregnancies.

Demi Engemann’s immediate reaction

Engemann pulled a test that showed a positive result. The moment caused her visible distress. She sarcastically said:

"This isn't traumatic at all. I don't cry every single time I take a test and get a negative."

The unexpected result created a moment of confusion and false hope before she realized the test was not hers. In a confessional segment, Engemann added:

"I can't even explain how deeply sad I'm feeling at this moment. There's no way. All you get is negative tests."

Fertility challenges were discussed prior to the game

In the episode before the trip, Engemann shared details about her personal fertility challenges. During a group dinner, she revealed that she and her husband, Bret, had been trying to conceive for four years. She stated:

"We kind of just started back at square one because we don't have answers."

She spoke about the impact of the experience on her family, explaining:

"It is so taxing and emotionally draining. It's more how bad Maude wants a sibling and how bad I want that with someone that I'm in love with."

In her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives confessional, Engemann shared medical issues that have affected her and her husband. She stated that Bret has a varicose vein "basically suffocating the sperm" and that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis.

Group dynamics following the incident

After Engemann's reaction, the group's response was shown as largely quiet, with limited interaction. Later, fellow cast member Jessi Ngatikaura acknowledged the incident, stating:

"That wasn't a trick anyone was playing on you, but I think it was just really terrible timing."

Two group members, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews, announced their pregnancies using the test results. The setting of the announcement, combined with Engemann's prior disclosures, created an emotionally heightened moment prominently featured in the episode.

Stream the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives anytime on Hulu.

