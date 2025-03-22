"Crypto will be the 12th sector of the economy" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary claims it's inevitable as regulations take shape

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has stated that cryptocurrency will become the 12th sector of the economy as regulatory policies evolve. On March 22, 2025 Instagram video post featuring a snippet of his interview on Fox Business, he discussed how legislative developments will provide a framework for digital assets.

When asked whether it is now the right time for skeptical investors to buy into crypto, given that O’Leary previously described the industry as moving beyond its unregulated phase. O’Leary asserted,

“And remember, and I really believe this, within the next few years, crypto will be the 12th sector of the economy.”

He emphasized the importance of ongoing policy shifts and highlighted upcoming legislation, including the Stablecoin Act.

Regulatory frameworks shaping the future of crypto

Kevin O’Leary pointed to specific legislative efforts that are advancing the structure of digital assets. He referenced a bill known as the Genius Act, previously called the Stablecoin Act, which he described as a foundational step in regulating stablecoins and digital payment systems.

He explained that the bill has bipartisan support and is expected to be signed in the coming months. Kevin elaborated on the potential impact of stablecoins in financial transactions, stating,

“That’s not about Bitcoin. That’s about digital payment systems. So that if you had a wallet like on Robinhood or WonderFi, Coinbase, you could just wire money to people for a fraction of the costs you pay for a bank right now, which would be great.”

O’Leary emphasized that clear regulations will boost cryptocurrency adoption in mainstream finance. A major debate is whether Ethereum should be a commodity or a security.

The Shark Tank investor noted that defining regulatory parameters for major digital assets will provide clarity for businesses and investors, stating,

“Let’s finally make a decision on these tokens and move forward with policy.”

Crypto’s integration across the economy

O’Leary addressed the broader economic implications of digital assets, explaining that cryptocurrency-related innovations have the potential to affect all existing sectors. He emphasized that regulatory clarity will unlock new productivity and efficiencies across industries. He remarked,

“For those of us who have been waiting for this advancement of the technology, which I think will affect all 11 sectors of the economy, this is really important to get some bipartisan activity around what Gillibrand and Hagerty are doing.”

He described the transition of crypto into an official economic sector as a natural outcome of the technology’s growth. The Shark Tank investor reiterated that structured policies will allow cryptocurrency to develop beyond its current volatility and become integrated into the broader financial system.

Investment strategies in a regulated crypto market

O’Leary suggested investors explore trading platforms and exchanges for indirect crypto exposure as the industry becomes more structured.

“So if you want to be an investor, maybe think picks and shovels first by the exchanges. I own a position in Coinbase and in Robinhood and in WonderFi. That’s where the activity is going to start, if you don’t like the volatility of Bitcoin," he said.

The Shark Tank investor stressed that by focusing on platforms that facilitate transactions rather than the assets themselves, investors may navigate market fluctuations while still benefiting from the sector’s growth.

Don’t miss Shark Tank on ABC, airing every Friday at 8 PM ET, with streaming access on Hulu.

