Dancing with the Stars season 33 Semi Finals: Who went home tonight?

In a surprising turn of events, no couple was eliminated during the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars Season 33. On November 19, 2024, all five remaining couples advanced to the season finale. While each contestant performed two dances, with judges offering scores based on their performances, the elimination that usually follows the semi-finals did not take place.

No couple was eliminated during the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars Season 33. All five teams—Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold—will advance to the finale.

This marks the second consecutive year in which all contestants from the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals have made it to the finale, which will air next week.

Highlights on Dancing with the Stars season 33 Semi-Finals

Recap and Scores

During the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals, each couple performed two dances: one ballroom-style dance and one Latin-style routine. The judges awarded scores based on the technicality, performance, and execution of each performance.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

The team started the night with a Salsa to Spicy Margarita by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé. This energetic and precise Latin performance earned Chandler and Brandon a total score of 29 (10, 9, 10).

For their second performance, a Foxtrot to Too Sweet by Hozier, Chandler, and Brandon again demonstrated excellent technical execution. The dance received a score of 29 (9, 10, 10), with judges noting Chandler's continued growth throughout the season. Together, the couple accumulated a total score of 58 for the evening.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

The duo kicked off their semi-final performance with a Foxtrot to I Won’t Dance by Erin Boheme featuring District 78. Their polished, smooth routine was awarded a perfect score of 30 (10, 10, 10).

After this, Joey and Jenna danced the Paso Doble to Come Together by Lennon & McCartney. While they displayed passion and power, a slight misstep towards the end led to a slightly lower score of 28 (9, 10, 9). Nevertheless, their total score for the night was 58, matching Chandler and Brandon's combined score.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

The team began their night with a Paso Doble to Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras. The routine displayed strength and precision, earning the couple a score of 28 (9, 10, 9).

For their second dance, a Viennese Waltz to golden hour by JVKE, Ilona, and Alan showcased elegance and musicality. The judges noted the softness and grace of the routine, awarding them a score of 29 (10, 9, 10). The couple's total score for the evening was 57.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

They performed a Viennese Waltz to Gravity by John Mayer. This emotionally charged routine was given a score of 27 (9, 9, 9). Danny and Witney’s second routine was a Salsa to I Like It by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin.

This lively dance was rewarded with another score of 27 (9, 9, 9), as they displayed solid technique and energy but faced some minor challenges with timing and execution. Their total score for the evening was 54.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

The duo started with a Cha Cha to Bailar by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo. The couple struggled with several technical aspects of the dance, including foot placement and hip action, which resulted in a score of 25 (8, 8, 9).

Despite this, they continued to push forward with their second routine, a Tango to Sweet Disposition by The Temper Trap. This earned them a higher score of 28 (10, 9, 9). Their total score for the night was 53.

Remaining contestants

With the absence of elimination, the five remaining couples will continue to compete in the Dancing with the Stars finale. These contestants are:

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

These couples will perform their final freestyle routines next week, with the culmination of their journey to determine who will be crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars season 33.

The Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale will air on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM EST on ABC and Disney+. The three-hour event promises a thrilling conclusion to the season, with special performances and the highly anticipated freestyle routines. Don't miss it!

