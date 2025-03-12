Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami Sheen discusses getting bullied for resembling her mom’s ex

Sami Sheen detailed her experiences with appearance-based mockery on the March 11, 2025 episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. While heading to a nasal surgery consultation with her mother Denise Richards, the 21-year-old revealed that she faced persistent comparisons to her father Charlie Sheen throughout high school, culminating in her decision to seek surgical modification.

Episode 4 of the Bravo series captured the mother-daughter conversation in Denise's Corvette en route to a Los Angeles specialist. The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star also referenced specific social media comments, such as "You'll never be as pretty as your mom," while explaining her surgical plans.

The consultation resulted in Sami choosing to proceed without her mother present, leading to an August 2024 procedure. Later, during a confessional, Denise Richards expressed regret about raising her children in Los Angeles, revealing she had considered relocating the family away from the entertainment industry.

Sami Sheen talks nose job plans on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things

The drive to the pre-surgical consultation featured an extended discussion about Sami's decision-making process. While on the way to the medical office, the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star explained that modifying her nose ranked higher in priority than her previous breast enhancement procedure.

"If I had to choose between two, it would be my nose," Sami stated.

She detailed stuffing bras with socks during her teenage years and experiencing wardrobe mishaps at music festivals due to artificial enhancement methods. Denise Richards initially attempted to discourage the surgery, saying Sami might need an eye examination instead of facial modification.

The conversation shifted when Sami pointed out her mother's nose, stating,

"Mom, I'm literally paying for your nose."

This exchange led to Denise's emotional private camera segment, where the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star expressed regret about raising her children in Los Angeles. Wiping her tears, Denise shared,

"I feel bad that she feels she has to live up to my nose... I don't want them to feel they have to look a certain way. There were times I wanted to move the kids out of LA, and I couldn't because of where I worked."

Procedure details and her sister's reaction

The surgical consultation concluded with Sami's decision to proceed without her mother present there on operation day. The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star cited her previous breast enhancement experience as a reason, explaining how multiple opinions had affected her choices.

Upon returning with a friend for the procedure the following week, Sami expressed second thoughts about excluding her mother. She later shared her post-operative experience through a TikTok video in August 2024, describing her sensitivity to anesthesia and pain medication.

The surgical plans created unexpected family tension when Denise accidentally revealed the procedure to Sami's 19-year-old sister, Lola, during a car conversation about arrangements for their pets. Upon hearing the news, Lola was initially shocked but then appeared unsurprised, remarking,

"The thing is, telling secrets to my mom — it never ends well."

More about the mother-daughter duo's TV appearances

Sami Sheen first appeared on television during her mother's stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019. During those episodes, Denise Richards established strict dating rules for teenager Sami, including no dating until the age of 16. The family dynamic shifted in September 2021 when 17-year-old Sami moved out of her mother's home, describing it as a "hell house" in a TikTok post.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star later started her own career, launching a social media presence in June 2022. Her current appearance on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things marks her return to reality television at age 21. The show, which debuted in early 2025, features all three of Denise's daughters.

During an August 2024 appearance on Tori Spelling's misSPELLING podcast, Denise mentioned her daughters actively participated in production meetings, asking questions about their involvement in the series.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things airs every Tuesday on Bravo.

