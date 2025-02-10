Did 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Niles raise enough money for Matilda’s Visa? Details explored

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 wrapped up with the final Tell-All episode airing on February 2, 2025. The multi-part special brought the cast together to discuss their relationships and address unresolved conflicts.

One of the most discussed moments was the tension between Niles Valentine and Adnan Abdelfattah. Niles, who had been open about his financial struggles, faced criticism and support over his decision to raise funds for his wife Matilda Nti’s US visa.

During the Tell-All, Niles revealed that he was short of $4,000 for Matilda’s spousal visa, which included expenses like medical exams, legal fees, and travel costs. He started a GoFundMe to get help from fans, and people had different opinions.

Some fans backed him, while others felt he could have handled it another way. Even with the debate, Niles raised more than he planned. Now, the couple is moving forward in their relationship and planning for what comes next.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Niles’ fundraiser exceeds goal

Niles launched his GoFundMe five days before the Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days aired. He hoped to raise $8,000 to cover Matilda’s visa-related expenses, which included multiple things like medical exams, legal fees, and travel costs.

The campaign received immediate attention, with many fans donating to help Niles and Matilda reunite. Within a short time, he managed to significantly surpass his goal as the fundraiser has collected over $14,450, with more than 500 donations.

The funds are expected to cover the visa processing fees, medical examinations, legal paperwork, and Matilda’s travel to the U.S. Her husband, Niles, had previously expressed concerns about affording these costs after losing his job, which was one of the reasons he delayed the process. With the extra money, he might also be able to visit Matilda in Ghana while waiting for her visa approval.

Despite the financial support, not all reactions have been positive. Some critics have accused Niles of relying on fans instead of finding alternative ways to earn the money himself.

Others questioned whether Matilda’s intentions were genuine or if she was primarily focused on moving to the U.S. However, the couple’s supporters believe the fundraiser was necessary, given their circumstances.

What’s next for Niles & Matilda?

With the funds secured, the next steps involve completing the final stages of Matilda’s visa application. The process could still take several months, depending on approvals and any additional requirements. If everything moves forward smoothly, Matilda could join Niles in the US later this year.

Meanwhile, Niles and Matilda continue to stay in touch despite being apart for over a year. The Tell-All revealed that they had to celebrate their first anniversary separately due to the visa delays. The couple got married in episode 18 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in a traditional Ghanaian ceremony.

Brian asked her if she married Niles to shift to the US, and Matilda replied that she married him because she loved "him for him."

However, Niles’ relationship was Adnan remains strained. Their argument during the Tell-All episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days made it clear they had different perspectives on financial matters. While Adnan initially offered to help, Niles refused, choosing instead to rely on public donations.

Fans can watch all the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Discovery Plus.

